IPL 2021: From Lakshmipathy Balaji to Harshal Patel; full list of all 19 hat-tricks in history of IPL

Harshal Patel - who is the leading wicket-taker of IPL 2021 - produced a sensational effort with the ball to become only the third bowler for Royal Challengers Bangalore to grab a hat-trick in the domestic T20 tournament.

Harshal (4/17 in 3.1 overs), the current Purple Cap holder dismissed MI batsmen Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Rahul Chahar off successive deliveries. It helped RCB to defend a target of 165 without breaking much sweat as they restricted the much-vaunted Mumbai batting line-up to 111 in 18.1 overs. Mumbai thus lost 10 wickets for 54 runs after being 57 for no loss at one stage.

IPL 2021: RCB vs MI: Harshal Patel takes hattrick as Royal Challengers Bangalore crush Mumbai Indians

With his match-winning effort against Mumbai Indians in Dubai, Harshal also equalled his RCB teammate Yuzvendra Chahal to grab the most wickets as an uncapped player in an IPL season with 23 wickets to his name. In the 2015 IPL season, Chahal had 23 scalps as an uncapped RCB player.

Before Harshal, IPL had witnessed 18 hat-tricks in its history of 14 seasons. Veteran Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra is the only bowler to have claimed the most number of hat-tricks (3) in the history of the IPL. While legendary India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh earned the distinction of picking up a couple of hat-tricks in the IPL.

Here's the list of all 19 hat-tricks taken in the tournament's history (check the stats):

IPL 2008:

Lakshmipathy Balaji: The Chennai Super Kings' pacer became the first bowler in the history of IPL to claim a hat-trick, which came against Kings XI Punjab (now renamed Punjab Kings).

Makhaya Ntini: South Africa quick Makhaya Ntini - who played for CSK - was the second bowler to pick up a hat-trick in the inaugural edition of the tournament. He picked up his hat-trick against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Amit Mishra: The senior Delhi Capitals' spinner Amit Mishra picked up the first of his three IPL hat-tricks in the first season of the tournament itself. He grabbed his maiden IPL hattrick against Deccan Chargers (now defunct).

IPL 2009:

Yuvraj Singh: The left-arm spinner is the only bowler to have picked up two hat-tricks in a season. Yuvraj - who captained Kings XI Punjab - grabbed his hat-tricks against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Deccan Chargers.

Rohit Sharma: Before becoming 'Hitman' i.e. one of the most destructive batsmen in the game, Rohit impressed with his bowling when he showcased his off-spin skills to grab his maiden IPL hat-trick playing for Deccan Chargers. Rohit got his hat-trick against MI, the franchise he would go on leading and guiding them to the title triumph five times.

IPL 2010:

Praveen Kumar: Former India swing bowler Praveen Kumar picked up a hat-trick against Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2011:

Amit Mishra: Playing for Deccan Chargers back then, the leg-spinner grabbed his second hat-trick in IPL 2011 against Punjab.

IPL 2012:

Ajit Chandila: Before getting suspended by the IPL for his alleged role in the infamous spot-fixing scandal in 2013, Ajit Chandila picked up a hat-trick against Pune Warriors India (PWI), playing for Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2013:

Amit Mishra: This year playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mishra picked up his third-hat-trick of his IPL career.

Sunil Narine: The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mystery spinner picked up his sole IPL hat-trick against Punjab.

IPL 2014:

Pravin Tambe: Playing for RR the senior spinner claimed his hat-trick against KKR.

Shane Watson: Watson was the second RR bowler to pick up a hat-trick in the same season for the franchise. His hat-trick came against SRH.

IPL 2016:

Axar Patel: The Delhi Daredevils (now rechristened Delhi Capitals) all-rounder Axar Patel picked up his IPL career's maiden hat-trick, against Gujarat Lions (now defunct).

IPL 2017:

Samuel Badree: Playing for RCB, the West Indies spinner picked up a hat-trick against Punjab during a league game in 2017.

Andrew Tye: The Australia pacer - who played for Gujarat Lions in that season grabbed a hat-trick against Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS).

Jaydev Unadkat: Unadkat - who plays for Saurashtra Ranji side - picked up his maiden IPL fifty against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2019:

Sam Curran: After a hiatus in 2018, the hat-trick once against made an entry in the 2019 season. Playing for Kings XI Punjab in his debut IPL season, Sam Curran picked up a hat-trick against Delhi.

Shreyas Gopal: The Rajasthan Royals spinner picked up the second hattrick of the IPL 2019 when he grabbed his maiden IPL season. He got a hat-trick against RCB.

IPL 2021:

Harshal Patel: The right-arm uncapped pacer became the first bowler to pick up a hat-trick in IPL 2021.