IPL 2021: How can Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians qualify for playoffs?

Effective death over bowling from Mohammed Shami and young Arshdeep Singh and smart batting by skipper Rahul and Shahrukh Khan shaped their crucial victory on Friday (October 1).

Rahul scored 67 runs off 55 balls and shared a 70-run stand with fellow opener Mayank Agarwal (40), knocking off a 166-run target with three balls to spare. Chris Gayle leaving the IPL bio bubble due to fatigue was a blow for the Punjab Kings, but they were still able to get the win they desperately needed.

With Andre Russell out injured, it was Iyer who did the damage with the bat for KKR, his 72-run partnership with Tripathi for the second wicket the platform for the Morgan-led side.

However, KKR did not take full advantage and, having reached 120-2, they struggled in the death overs. After Iyer's dismissal, Nitish Rana (31 off 18) was the only batter able to accelerate the rate but 166 never looked safe as the pitch looked conducive for batting.

1

4-2021

The defeat has dented Kolkata Knight Riders' chances of a finish in the top-four as they are now tied with Punjab and Mumbai Indians with 10 points. However, both PBKS and KKR have played 12 games each, while Mumbai have played a game less i.e. 11.

Here we take a look at the possible play-offs qualification chances of KKR, PBKS and MI:

What are KKR's Playoff Chances? For Kolkata Knight Riders to finish in the top-four at the end of the league stage, they will have to secure at least 14 points and hope for the remaining teams i.e. MI and PBKS to lose at least one game each. Kolkata next face Sunrisers Hyderabad (October 3) and Rajasthan Royals (October 7) in their remaining games. If they end up winning the remaining two games then they'll finish with 14 points and their net run rate will be positive. A positive net run rate will ensure they'll finish above Mumbai and Punjab in the points table. However, winning their games alone won't aid KKR for they'll have to closely watch the outcome of the others' matches. If Mumbai Indians end up losing their match against Delhi Capitals, then they'll continue to have 10 points in 12 games but their net run rate, which is already in the negative zone, will take a severe beating. What are PBKS' Playoff Chances? Punjab will be facing Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore next and they'll have to register big wins in both matches in order to bag those four crucial points and reach 14 points at the end of the league stage. The KL Rahul-led side will also end up bettering its net run rate. However, its fate will also depend upon the results of KKR and MI's matches. Punjab will have to hope that KKR ends up losing at least one game, and Mumbai loses a minimum of two games for them to qualify. What are MI's Playoff Chances? If Mumbai Indians win all their remaining three games then they'll have 16 points and will automatically become the fourth side after CSK, DC and RCB - who need just 1 win to complete 16 points - to qualify as the fourth team. However, if they end up losing against Delhi Capitals in their next game then MI's net run rate will dip further. And if the Rohit Sharma-led side ends up defeating Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in its last two games then it will also have 14 points but the net run rate (in the negatives) might prove costly for them. In such a scenario, KKR or PBKS will qualify for the play-offs.