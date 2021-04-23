IPL 2021: Kevin Pietersen feels Rajasthan Royals overpaid for Chris Morris at auction

Earlier this year in February, Morris became the most expensive player in IPL history after he was bought by Royals for Rs 16.25 crore after a long bidding war that was started by Mumbai Indians and his former franchise Royals Challengers Bangalore, who released him ahead of the auction having bought him for Rs 10 crore in the 2020 auction.

He has gone for huge money in the last two auctions, but Pietersen, who feels there is a lot of pressure on Morris after he became the most expensive buy in this year's mini-auction, said the South African wasn't worth the amount.

"This is going to sound harsh, but he went for a lot more money than I would have ever paid for, to be completely honest. I just don't think that he's worth that kind of number. I think there's pressure on him," said Pietersen during Star Sports' 'Select Dugout'.

Pietersen further stressed on the fact that Morris is not even the first choice for South Africa and questioned his ability to perform consistently.

"He's not a first choice for the South African side. So, I think we're expecting too much. There's too much talked about him. I don't think he's the kind of guy that's going to consistently deliver. I mean this with the greatest deal of respect," Pietersen said.

"There's nothing special about what he does, and if he does run-in, he'll run-in for two games. And then he'll go missing for a few games and it's not the kind of thing that you should be seeing. He has the attributes," Pietersen added.

In the four matches RR have played this season, Morris only finished the game against Delhi Capitals and the all-rounder failed to leave a mark again on Thursday (April 22) against RCB. Morris scored 10 off seven balls and leaked runs at an economy of 12.70 which eventually saw RCB register a thumping win.

After suffering back-to-back defeats, Rajasthan Royals, however, will hope the all-rounder delivers again soon as their next match of IPL 2021 against Kolkata Knight Riders is on Saturday (April 24).

(With Agency inputs)