IPL 2021: KKR vs CSK Match 15 Toss Report: Kolkata wins toss, opts to field

Both the teams have made a few changes in their playing eleven from the previous match.

KKR have made two changes from the team that lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore --- Kamlesh Nagarkoti comes in for Harbhajan Singh while Sunil Narine replaces Shakib Al Hasan.

CSK went in with just one change -- Lungi Ngidi replacing Dwayne Bravo -- from the team that beat Rajasthan Royals in the previous match.

Super Kings have four points and a win will take them to six, joint highest with Royal Challengers Bangalore and either of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.

The Super Kings seemed a better-balanced outfit than last year, with a slight rejig of the squad and 11 and under MS Dhoni they could be serious contenders.

KKR vs CSK Stats, Records preview: Dhoni, Karthik and Du Plessis approach milestones

On the other hand, the KKR have looked an unsettled unit under Eoin Morgan and need some serious push to make a turnaround. Nevertheless, this match could offer some thrillers.

Historically, CSK has had an upper hand over KKR as the Chennai-based outfit has won 14 of 23 matches the two teams have faced off. But last year, both the teams came out victorious one time each.

IPL 2021: CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

But records count for nothing. All said and done, a cracker of a contest is in the offing between the two teams on the night at the Theatre of Dreams -- the Wankhede Stadium.

Toss: KKR, elects to field

Playing XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (Capt), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (Capt/wk), Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar.