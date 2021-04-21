IPL 2021: KKR vs CSK Match 15 Toss Report: Kolkata wins toss, opts to field

Bengaluru, April 21: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and invited the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings to bat first in Match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Both the teams have made a few changes in their playing eleven from the previous match.
KKR have made two changes from the team that lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore --- Kamlesh Nagarkoti comes in for Harbhajan Singh while Sunil Narine replaces Shakib Al Hasan.
CSK went in with just one change -- Lungi Ngidi replacing Dwayne Bravo -- from the team that beat Rajasthan Royals in the previous match.
Super Kings have four points and a win will take them to six, joint highest with Royal Challengers Bangalore and either of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.
The Super Kings seemed a better-balanced outfit than last year, with a slight rejig of the squad and 11 and under MS Dhoni they could be serious contenders.
On the other hand, the KKR have looked an unsettled unit under Eoin Morgan and need some serious push to make a turnaround. Nevertheless, this match could offer some thrillers.
Historically, CSK has had an upper hand over KKR as the Chennai-based outfit has won 14 of 23 matches the two teams have faced off. But last year, both the teams came out victorious one time each.
But records count for nothing. All said and done, a cracker of a contest is in the offing between the two teams on the night at the Theatre of Dreams -- the Wankhede Stadium.
Toss: KKR, elects to field
Playing XI:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (Capt), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (Capt/wk), Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar.
