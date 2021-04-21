Cricket
IPL 2021, KKR vs CSK: Records galore in Mumbai as Dhoni, Du Plessis and Chahar reach milestones

By
Faf Du Plessis complete 6000 runs in T20 cricket on April 21
Faf Du Plessis complete 6000 runs in T20 cricket on April 21

Mumbai, April 21: Multiple milestones were reached when Kolkata Knight Riders played Chennai Super Kings in Match 15 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (April 21).

Put into bat, Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad added 115 for the opening wicket to lay the foundation for a big score as CSK posted 220/3 in their allotted 20 overs.

While KKR wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik became the third player after MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma to make their 200th appearance in IPL, during CSK's batting Du Plessis, who scored an unbeaten 95 off 60 balls, completed 6000 runs in T20 cricket.

IPL 2021: KKR vs CSK, Match 15 Live Updates: Chahar picks up four as KKR crumble at the Wankhede

And when CSK took the field for KKR's chase, Dhoni claimed two catches to complete 150 dismissals in IPL, while pacer Deepak Chahar, claimed his 50th wicket in the casah rich league.

Dhoni achieved the unique feat after taking catches to dismiss Eoin Morgan and Nitish Rana off the bowling of Chahar. The pacer took 4 wickets inside powerplay to reduce KKR to 31/4 in 5 overs.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 22:17 [IST]
