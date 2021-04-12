Cricket
IPL 2021: KKR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

IPL 2021: KKRvs MI Dream11
IPL 2021: KKRvs MI Dream11

Chennai, April 11: The second round matches of the IPL 2021 kick off from Tuesday (April 12) when defending champions Mumbai Indians take on two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

They face different tasks too. Mumbai Indians under Rohit Sharma were narrowly defeated by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 while Kolkata Knight Riders edged out Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match. Now, MI would like to get back to winning ways, while KKR look for another win that can give them some early advantage in the IPL 2021 points table.

Now, you can also be a part of this contest through MyKhel Dream11 prediction.

1. Team News - Mumbai Indians

For once, the MI batting performed below par against the Royal Challengers. A score of 159 was not enough to block RCB, but only by a just. They will be eager for that late fire from Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard, many a times the difference between win and defeat, against the Kolkata outfit. They will need some more runs from skipper Rohit Sharma, who was run out in an unfortunate manner in the first match. Jasprit Bumrah was tidy and effective as always and MI will hope that other bowlers will lend him some more support and they will be watching the progress of Hardik the bowler. He did not bowl in the opening match, though the medium pacer bowled against England in the T20Is recently. Quinton de Kock, under quarantine, might just miss this game but with Chris Lynn showing some spark, MI will eager for an encore.

2. Team News - Kolkata Knight Riders

The KKR hit the road straightway with a heavy-duty performance against Sunrisers, scoring a 10-run win. Their batsman came up with a good effort to post a fine total and then bowlers dished out an adequate effort to eke out a victory. But there are some missing points too. Skipper Eoin Morgan led well but he will have to produce some runs too in the middle order. Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi shored up the batting with 50s, while Dinesh Karthik gave impetus with a cameo. They will want others to join the band at the earliest as a tournament like the IPL does not offer too many leeway.

3. Playing 11

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Chris Lynn/Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh / Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

4. Dream11 Prediction

Rohit Sharma, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russel, Krunal Pandya, Pat Cummins, Marco Jansen, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna.

