IPL 2021, KKR vs PBKS Stats and Records preview: Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan approach milestones

Eoin Morgan-led KKR, who are in fourth place with 10 points, come into Friday's match on the back of a victory, while their opponents KL Rahul-led PBKS, who occupy the sixth spot with 8 points, head into the contest on the back of a disappointing defeat.

KKR opened their second phase campaign with wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, but lost their most recent outing against Chennai Super Kings by 2 wickets. However, the Knights bounced back with a win against Delhi Capitals.

IPL 2021: KKR vs PBKS: Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Possible XI, Captain and vice-captain prediction

PBKS, on the other hand, have had one win in three matches so far in the second phase and suffered a 6-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians in their most recent outing. So, the Kings need to be on top of their game to stay alive in the play-off race.

In the head-to-head battle, KKR have a huge advantage over PBKS as they have won 19 of the 28 meetings between the two sides in IPL. In the reverse fixture of IPL 2021, KKR registered a 5-wicket against PBKS with 20 balls to spare.

In the 28 encounters between the two sides, the highest score posted by KKR is 245, while PBKS' highest total is 214. Both teams have also had some low-scoring games with KKR posting 109 and PBKS posting 119.

In fact KKR have beaten PBKS 4 times the last 5 meetings, twice when chasing and twice when batting first. PBKS, on the other hand, secured their solitary win while chasing.

In the UAE, PBKS have won twice against KKR - once in the 2014 season by 8 wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and once in the 2020 season by 23 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Meanwhile, KKR defeated PBKS in the reverse fixture of the 2020 season at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi by 2 runs thanks to pacer Prasidh Krishna's excellent penultimate over.

However, the two sides will face off in a new venue on Friday (October 1) at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in Dubai, where it's level at 3-a piece for teams chasing and teams batting first winning matches so far this season.

Ahead of the battle for play-off spot, myKhel takes a quick look at the players closing in on milestones heading into KKR vs PBKS 2021:

▶ Kolkata Knight Riders' Dinesh Karthik needs just 16 runs to complete 4000 IPL runs. And in doing so he will become the 11th player in IPL history to achieve this feat. The wicketkeeper-batsman is also five boundaries away from 400 fours in IPL.

▶ Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan is 31 runs away from becoming the 13th player to score 1000 runs for the Kolkata-based franchise.

▶ Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine is 77 runs away from completing 1000 runs in IPL. In doing so, the West Indian will become the first KKR all-rounder to aggregate 1000 runs and take over 100 wickets in IPL.