IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Match 31 Highlights: Chakravarthy, Russell, Gill, Iyer shine as Kolkata humble Bangalore

Abu Dhabi, September 20: Kolkata Knight Riders humble Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 31 of IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday (September 20) thanks to a combined bowling effort followed by swift response with bat from the openers.
After Andre Russell and Varun Chakravarthy's three wicket hauls helped KKR restrict RCB to a meager total of 92 in 19 overs, openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer shared a 82 run stand to register a 9-wicket win with 60 balls to spare.
Opening the bowling, architect-turned-mystery spinner Chakravarthy (3/13) did the star turn with three wickets in an excellent four-over spell, while Star all-rounder Russell (3/9 in three overs) also bagged three wickets, including AB de Villiers' golden duck.
Lockie Ferguson and Prasidh Krishan were also among the wickets as the Kiwi pacer took two wickets and the lanky Indian pacer took the important wicket of Virat Kohli.
Devdutt Padikkal was the highest scorer with 22 runs in a forgettable outing in skipper Kohli's 200th game for RCB.
In response to RCB's 92, KKR openers Iyer (41 not out off 27 balls) and Gill (48 off 34 balls) powered their side to the fifth position. Yuzvendra Chahal was the lone wicket taker for RCB.
Here are the highlights of IPL 2021, Match 31, KKR vs RCB:
END OF THE MATCH: After a splendid bowling performance, the openers sealed the match for Kolkata Knight Riders, who defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 9 wickets with 60 balls to spare.
Back to back FOURS! And it's all over as Iyer hits Chahal for three successive fours to get KKR past the target of 93.
OUT! Chahal gets the breakthrough, but it's late in the day. Gill departs for 48 off 34 balls as he holes out to Siraj at long off. KKR - 82/1 in 9.1 overs.
FOUR! Misfield in the deep gifts another boundary to Gill, who closes in on a fifty. KKR - 82/0 in 9 overs.
DROPPED! A tough chance though as Harshal Patel drops Iyer on his follow through. KKR - 77/0 in 8.3 overs.
FOUR! Iyer reverse sweeps for the second boundary in Hasaranga's second over. KKR - 75/0 in 8 overs, need just 18 runs to win now.
SIX! Gill gets his first maximum as he steps down the track and hits Hasaranga over long on for a six.
Harshal concedes 6 runs from his first over. KKR - 62/0 in 7 overs, need 31 runs to win from 78 balls.
Virat Kohli introduces Harshal Patel into the attack, but the game seems to have gone for RCB with KKR needing just 37 runs to win.
At the third strategic time-out, KKR reach 56/0 in 6 overs with Gill and Iyer unbeaten on 30 and 22 respectively.
FOUR! Once again Gill slog sweeps Chahal as KKR cross fifty inside powerplay. Need just 37 runs to win now.
FOUR! Gill slog sweeps Chahal and KKR seem to be in a hurry as they look to complete the run chase quickly.
NO ball, free hit, FOURS, SIX and it's all looking too easy for KKR as Iyer and Gill take Jamieson to the cleaners. KKR - 45/0 in 5 overs.
FOUR! Once again Gill walks down the track to Jamieson and slaps it towards long off for a boundary.
FOUR! Venkatesh Iyer drives Hasaranga through covers for his third boundary of the match. KKR - 29/0 in 4 overs.
Debutant Hasaranga given the duty of bowling inside powerplay as RCB look to defend a low total.
Siraj comes back well in his second over as he concedes just 2 runs form it. KKR - 22/0 in 3 overs, need 71 runs from 102 balls to win.
Jamieson concedes 10 runs from his first over. KKR - 20/0 in 2 overs, need 73 runs to win from 108 balls.
FOUR! Gill marches down the track and lofts Jamieson over mid-on for his first boundary of the innings. KKR - 16/0 in 1.2 overs.
Kyle Jamieson shares the new ball with Siraj as RCB look for wickets and that's the only way they can stay in this contest. KKR - 10/0
Siraj concedes 10 runs from the first over. KKR need 83 runs to win now from 114 balls.
Back to back FOURS! Venkatesh Iyer gets off the mark with a boundary as he cuts Siraj through point and follows up with a drive though covers.
The in-form Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj takes the new ball for RCB.
Shubman Gill walks out with a new opening partner, the debutant Venkatesh Iyer as KKR begin run chase of 93.
The last time RCB bowled to KKR at this venue, they restricted them to 84/8. But that was when Kolkata batted first. Can Kohli's men repeat that performance? Stay tuned for the run chase.
End of the innings: A combined bowling effort led by Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell helps Kolkata Knight Riders bowl out Royal Challengers Bangalore for 92 in 19 overs.
OUT! Russell gets his third as Siraj scoops one to Varun Chakravarthy at deep fine leg and departs for 8 off 10 balls.
FOUR! Another top edge from Siraj this time off Prasidh gets RCB a boundary and closer to a triple figure total. RCB - 89/9 in 18 overs.
Ferguson finishes his quota of 4 overs with figures of 2 for 24. RCB - 83/9 in 17 overs.
Yuzvendra Chahal is the last man in for RCB and it's looking unlikely for RCB to reach a three figure total.
OUT! It's timber as Ferguson yorks Harshal Patel for 12 off 10 balls. RCB - 83/9 in 16.3 overs.
FOUR! Welcome runs for RCB as Harshal edges Ferguson for another boundary towards third man.
Mohammed Siraj joins Harshal Patel in the middle as RCB look to reach closer to three figures total. Chakravarthy ends his spell with figures of 3 for 13 in 4 overs. RCB - 79/8 in 16 overs.
OUT! Jamieson is run out for 4 off 12 balls as Chakravarthy gets a finger tip on a drive from Patel and the ball hit the stumps at the non-striker's end. RCB - 76/8 in 15.3 overs.
Appeal for run out as Chakravarthy gets his finger tips on the ball with Jamieson short off the crease at the non-striker's end.
Varun Chakravarthy continues and is bowling his final over. Can the spinner get more wickets?
FOUR! Patel finds a boundary after a very long time as he edges Narine towards third man. Narine finishes his quota of 4 overs with 0 for 20. RCB - 75/7 in 15 overs.
Harshal Patel is the new batsman in for RCB, who will look to post a respectable score from now as Chakravarthy concedes just 2 runs in his third over. RCB - 68/7 in 14 overs.
OUT! Chakravarthy gets his third as Sachin Baby edges one to Nitish Rana at point. Baby departs for 7 off 17 balls. RCB - 66/7 in 13.4 overs.
Kyle Jamieson joins Sachin Baby in the middle as RCB search for a competitive score as Narine gets through his third over quickly and concedes just 3 runs from it. RCB - 66/6 in 13 overs.
Chakravarthy concedes just 3 runs and takes 2 wickets in his second over. RCB - 63/6 in 12 overs.
OUT! Two in two for Chakravarthy as he traps Hasaranga in front of the stumps for a golden duck. RCB - 63/6 in 11.5 overs.
OUT! Chakravarthy castles Maxwell for 10 off 17 balls. RCB - 63/5 in 11.4 overs.
Ferguson bowls a beamer to concede a free-hit, but Maxwell doesn't make the most of it and KKR pacer gives away just 6 runs from his third over. RCB - 60/4 in 11 overs.
Prasidh Krishna returns and concedes just two runs from his third over as Baby and Maxwell struggle to get runs. RCB - 54/4 in 10 overs.
Sachin Baby joins Maxwell in the middle as Russell completes a fantastic over. RCB - 52/4 in 9 overs.
OUT! Andre Russell yorker sends AB de Villers walking back to the pavillion for a duck. RCB - 52/4 in 8.4 overs.
The best two batsmen of RCB are in the middle right now as AB de Villiers joins Maxwell. But can the pair take the Bangalore franchise to a challenging total?
OUT! Andre Russell gets his first as KS Bharat holes out to Shubman Gill at deep midwicket for 16 off 19 balls. RCB - 51/3 in 8.1 overs.
Sunil Narine follows up with another tight over as RCB reach fifty. RCB - 51/2 in 8 overs.
Glenn Maxwell walks out into the middle to join KS Bharat as RCB look to build another partnership. Andre Russell bowls the seventh over, conceding just 6 runs from it. RCB - 47/2 in 7 overs.
OUT! Ferguson strikes as Padikkal guides a shot pitch delivery to Karthik's gloves. Devdutt Padikkal departs for 22 off 20 balls. RCB - 41/2 in 6 overs.
FOUR! Padikkal makes it two in two for RCB as KKR bring back Ferguson into the attack.
FOUR! Bharat lofts Narine over extra cover for his first boundary of the match. RCB - 35/1 in 5 overs.
Time for another bowling change as Morgan introduces Sunil Narine to replace Ferguson.
A wayward over comes to an end as Prasidh gets away with one free hit, but not the second as he receives a warning for a beamer. Despite the two no-balls, Prasidh concedes just 8 runs from his second over. RCB - 28/1 in 4 overs.
FOUR! Devdutt Padikkal helps one down the leg side from Prasidh to the vacant fine leg area for his second boundary.
Prasidh continues from the other end and over-steps. But KS Bharat hits a beamer straight to the deep square leg fielder. Prasidh gets his first warning. Another free-hit now.
End of the third over which saw a boundary and ended with a review for run out after debutant Venkatesh Iyer hit stumps, but fellow debutant Bharat makes his ground to remain safe. Ferguson concedes 8 in his first over. RCB - 20/1 in 3 overs.
FOUR! Lockie Ferguson replaces Varun Chakravarthy from the other end and is lofted down the ground by Padikkal for a boundary.
Debutant KS Bharat joins Devdutt Paidkkal in the middle as RCB end the second over with a couple. RCB - 12/1 in 2 overs.
OUT! Kohli departs early and RCB lose the review as Prasidh Krishna traps the RCB skipper in front of the stumps for 5. RCB - 10/1 in 1.4 overs.
REVIEW! Kohli is given out LBW, but the RCB skipper straightaway takes the DRS. And ball tracking has kept everyone waiting.
FOUR! Kohli drives through extra cover for first boundary of the match.
Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna shares the new ball with Chakravarthy and bowls to his state teammate Paikkal.
Great effort in the deep by Andre Russell as the big West Indian saves a run. And that brings to end a good tight over from Chakravarthy. RCB - 4/0 in 1 over.
Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy opens the proceedings for KKR with the new ball.
RCB openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal walk out to the middle to start the innings.
The T20 win percentage in Abu Dhabi as per CricViz Analyst is team batting first - 65% and bowling first - 35%. So, RCB hold the edge, but will need to score the average 165 plus.
While this is Virat Kohli's 200th IPL match, KKR also as a franchise are playing their 200th IPL match.
KKR Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (captain), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna
RCB Playing XI): Virat Kohli(captain), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal
RCB hand debuts for Wanindu Hasaranga and KS Bharat, while KKR hand debut to Venkatesh Iyer.
TOSS: Heads is the call from Kohli. RCB win the coin toss and elect to bat first against KKR.
Time for the toss as RCB skipper Virat Kohli and KKR captain Eoin Morgan make their way out into the middle.
TEAM NEWS: KKR hand debut to Venkatesh Iyer. More team news will be available at the toss which is minutes away now.
PITCH REPORT: Nick Knight starts off by saying it's very hot and hopes it will get better as the game progresses. Hayden joins him and says the wicket is good. The duo add that there is a little bit of grass and it's even surface - so, it will have a tennis ball bounce, little bit of movement and will assist the pacers for a while. The average score batting first is 165. There is a lot of wind coming from one side of the ground. So, that will be a challenge for both the batters and the bowlers.
He hasn't a great impact for the past season and a half. Can Dre Russell fire KKR to play-off spot?
Virat Kohli will look to carry his splendid form against KKR to tonight's match in Abu Dhabi.
Kolkata Knight Riders also are on a bad run having registered just one victory in their last six IPL matches, with that solitary win coming against Punjab Kings earlier this year on April 26th.
RCB are currently on a five-match losing run in IPL games held in the UAE, their longest such streak there; the last time they won an IPL game in the UAE however was against KKR in October 2020. Kohli's men will hope to break that losing streak in UAE.
The coin toss is just 45 minutes away. Will RCB hand Sri Lanka leg-spinner his IPL debut? Will KKR start Tim Southee or prefer his compatriot Lockie Ferguson? Let's find out soon.
The last time the two sides clashed, RCB duo AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell hit KKR bowlers all around the park. Will we see the repeat of that tonight?
There will also be a change in colour as RCB, who are known to stand for cause with their go-green initiative, will be in blue kits for tonight's match as they pay tribute to the COVID warriors.
There are few players who are closing in on milestones and Virat Kohli will be one of them as the skipper will be making his 200th appearance for RCB tonight.
KKR replaced Pat Cummins with New Zealand pacer Tim Southee. But will the Kiwi quick make the 11? We'll find out about that and the whole team combination at the toss which is scheduled to take place at 7 PM IST.
Kohli's RCB have brought in five players as replacements with Tim David, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, George Garton and Akash Deep coming in for Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams, Finn Allen and Washington Sundar. So, it will be interesting to see how RCB line-up.
As far as IPL 2021 form is concerned, KKR are in seventh place after winning just 2 of their 7 matches, while RCB are well-placed in third with 5 wins in 7 matches. But both sides lost their last fixture before the IPL 2021 was suspended in May.
In the head-to-head battles, KKR hold a slight edge as they have won 14 of 27 meetings with RCB. But the Bangalore-based franchise have beaten the Kolkata side in the last three meetings, including the reverse fixture in Chennai and their last meeting at today's venue, where they restricted KKR to 84/8 during IPL 2020.
The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST. But, before that let's dig into the previous meetings between the two sides and where they stand ahead of their IPL 2021 second phase campaign.
Hello all and good evening! Welcome to the live updates of Match 31 of IPL 2021 as Kolkata Knight Riders clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the heat of Abu Dhabi.
