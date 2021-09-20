IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB Match 31 Highlights: Chakravarthy, Russell, Gill, Iyer shine as Kolkata humble Bangalore

After Andre Russell and Varun Chakravarthy's three wicket hauls helped KKR restrict RCB to a meager total of 92 in 19 overs, openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer shared a 82 run stand to register a 9-wicket win with 60 balls to spare.

Opening the bowling, architect-turned-mystery spinner Chakravarthy (3/13) did the star turn with three wickets in an excellent four-over spell, while Star all-rounder Russell (3/9 in three overs) also bagged three wickets, including AB de Villiers' golden duck.

Lockie Ferguson and Prasidh Krishan were also among the wickets as the Kiwi pacer took two wickets and the lanky Indian pacer took the important wicket of Virat Kohli.

Devdutt Padikkal was the highest scorer with 22 runs in a forgettable outing in skipper Kohli's 200th game for RCB.

In response to RCB's 92, KKR openers Iyer (41 not out off 27 balls) and Gill (48 off 34 balls) powered their side to the fifth position. Yuzvendra Chahal was the lone wicket taker for RCB.

Here are the highlights of IPL 2021, Match 31, KKR vs RCB:

