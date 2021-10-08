IPL 2021: KKR vs RR: Full list of awards, prize money details, post-match presentation highlights

Mumbai might still have that mathematical chance but the KKR under Eoin Morgan will rest well tonight knowing that they have done all the right things against the Royals.

So, here are all the awards, prize money details and post-match presentation highlights from the match.

1. Awards (All awards carry a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh)

Perfect Catch - Rahul Tripathi of KKR

Super Striker - Rahul Tripathi of KKR

Game Changer of the Match - Shivam Mavi of KKR

Let's Crack it Sixer - Rahul Tewatia of RR

Power Player of the match - Lockie Ferguson of KKR

Most Valuable Asset of the match - Lockie Ferguson of KKR

Man of the match - Shivam Mavi of KKR

2. Post-match comments

Shivam Mavi: "I am very happy to do this at this stage of the game. My plan was to bowl wicket-to-wicket and not give room because the ball was staying low. When I was playing U-19, I came to KKR. You have to keep learning when you arrive, and I have learnt when to use the slower balls, when to bowl the yorkers, and what to deliver in which period of the game. Shivam Dube's was my favourite wicket tonight. When you get someone lbw or bowled, you feel good as a bowler. We've done what we need to. Let's see what happens tomorrow."

Eoin Morgan, KKR Captain: "I don't think it could have got any better. Losing the toss and batting was difficult. The start we got was fantastic. Gill and Iyer have been our shining lights. To get 170 we thought was in a commanding position. A really strong performance today. Having aggressive players coming in in the middle order helped us kick. Shakib coming in and performing the way he has in the last two games has made replacing Andre Russell easier. He has contributed massively. We are taking it day by day with Russell, so he's working incredibly hard. I hope I can play golf tomorrow. I am not too attached to things as to what will happen and what won't happen. We have done everything tonight. We deserved to win."

Lockie Ferguson of KKR: "Tried to bowl the natural, hard length as much as possible. Credit must go to the batters. We watched the Mumbai game here over the weekend. Just icing and jogging around there to recover from my knee niggle. The medical team at KKR is fantastic. Mavi is an impressive young bowler. Bowls clearly according to his plans. He's got a bit unlucky at times. It's awesome to see him develop over the years."

Sanju Samson, RR captain: "It was a much better wicket we got last time. This was staying low. 171 was easy chaseable on this wicket with the batting line-up we have. We wanted to execute whatever we planned, but we didn't do it today. I am very proud of the character we showed. We were losing some easy games. We wanted to do well mindset wise. We need to play a better standard of cricket. Those were the challenges, you know losing Stokes, Buttler and Archer. Being the captain, I changed the way I look at my innings. I look at the conditions and the batsmen around me. Always thinking about the match situation and that got me a bit more runs."