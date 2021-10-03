IPL 2021, KKR vs SRH Stats and Records preview: Karthik, Morgan, Rashid approach milestones

Both Eoin Morgan-led KKR and Kane Williamson's SRH come into the second match of Sunday's double-header on the back of defeats. While KKR suffered a 5-wicket loss to Punjab Kings, SRH suffered their ninth defeat of the season thanks to a 6-wicket loss against Chennai Super Kings.

Fourth-placed KKR, who started off their second phase campaign with back-to-back wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, have lost to CSK and also beaten Delhi Capitals so far in the UAE leg.

Struggling SRH, on the other hand, have lost three of their four matches in the UAE so far against CSK, PBKS and DC. Williamson's side, who registered just one win in the first phase, have beaten only Rajasthan Royals in the second phase.

In the head-to-head battle, KKR have beaten SRH 13 times in 20 attempts and the Kolkata-based side have won 4 times in their last 5 meetings against the Orange Army. In the reverse fixture back in April, KKR defeated SRH by 10 runs.

IPL 2021: KKR vs SRH: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

In meetings in UAE, KKR did the double over SRH including a super over finish and both matches took place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. But both teams will play against each other for the first time at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

In the 20 encounters between both the teams, chasing team has won on 9 occasions, while 11 have ended in victories for the team that batted first. KKR haz won 6 times when batting first and 7 times when chasing, while SRH has 3 wins each when chasing and batting first.

The highest total posted during the matches between the two francshises is 209 by SRH, while KKR's highest total against the Sunrisers is 185. As for lowest totals, KKR has posted 101, while SRH's lowest score has been 128.

Here is a look at the players approaching milestones heading into IPL 2021, Match 49, KKR vs SRH:

▶ Kolkata Knight Riders' Dinesh Karthik needs 5 runs to complete 4000 runs in IPL. The wicketkeeper-batsman is also five boundaries away from 400 fours in IPL.

▶ Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan is 29 runs away from becoming the 13th player to score 1000 runs for the Kolkata-based franchise.

▶ Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine is 74 runs away from completing 1000 runs in IPL. Narine (419) is also two scalps away from overtaking Imran Tahir (420) to the second position for the leading wicket-takers in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan (388) is 3 wickets away from surpassing Lasith Malinga (390) in third position of the leading wicket-takers in T20 cricket (overall).

▶Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Manish Pandey has been dropped from the playing 11 in the last two matches, but if he is selected, he needs 26 runs to complete 6000 runs in T20 cricket (overall) and is four boundaries away from 500 fours in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar if selected will make his 100th appearance for the Orange Army. In doing so, the Indian pacer will be the first player to achieve this feat.

▶ Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson is 1 four away from 500 fours in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Shahbaz Nadeem if selected is two scalps away from 50 wickets in IPL.