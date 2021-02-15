IPL 2021: KL Rahul-captained Kings XI Punjab to be renamed Punjab Kings?

As per reports in Cricbuzz on Monday (Feb 15), the Punjab franchise has changed its name and will now be known as Punjab Kings.

IPL 2021: Kings XI Punjab may change team name and logo ahead of IPL 14

According to reports the team has gotten the nod from the BCCI for the name change and will be known as Punjab Kings from the 14th edition of the glitzy T20 event. There is yet to be any formal communication from the franchise.

Earlier, reports had been doing the rounds that the Punjab team might make an announcement ahead of the IPL auction set to be held on February 18th.

The Punjab team, which is yet to lift an IPL trophy, is captained by India regular KL Rahul and coached by Anil Kumble.

The team, which is partially owned by Bollywood star Preity Zinta, endured a tough season in the last edition despite a strong start and crashed out in the league phase.

Ahead of the auction, the franchise let go of their big-ticket player Glenn Maxwell. The IPL auction is set to be held on Thursday (Feb 18th).

KXIP Retained players: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel

KXIP Released players: Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh.