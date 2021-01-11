IPL 2021: Know remaining purse of 8 teams, possible strategy ahead of mini auction in February

1. Chennai Super Kings - Rs 0.15 crore

The three-time champions were ousted from the IPL 13 without entering the knockout stages, a first in their proud history. However, they will have to shed a good chunk of existing players to boost the wallet and be active in the auction room. They might just let go players like Dwayne Bravo, Piyush Chawla, Harbhajan Singh etc.

2. Kings XI Punjab - Rs 16.5 crore

The Punjab outfit has the largest available purse among the teams. It is bound to further enlarge as the Kings XI might let go a few players ahead of the auction and some big-ticket players like Glenn Maxwell and Karun Nair might have to migrate to a different den. They need a few solid Indian players in the middle-order and in the bowling line-up.

3. Rajasthan Royals - Rs 14.75 crore

They have the second heftiest purse after the Kings XI Punjab. The Royals also might look for a heavy overhaul to their side like Punjab. The Royals had started the IPL 2020 in a blazing fashion before fizzling out. They would desperately need some Indian pacers to support Jofra Archer.

4. Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rs 10.1 crore

The Hyderabad side managed to enter the play-offs under David Warner but they were plagued by injuries and a brittle middle-order. They will let go some players like Basil Thampi or Priyam Garg to bolster their middle-order in the auction.

5. Delhi Capitals - Rs 9 crore

The Capitals entered the IPL 2020 title round under Shreyas Iyer. But they were severely hampered by injuries to Ishant Sharma and Amit Mishra etc and would like to replace the veterans. They would also like to have an Indian wicketkeeper to offer back-up for Rishabh Pant.

6. Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs 8.5 crore

The Knight Riders went through a turbulent season and effected a mid-season captaincy change from Dinesh Karthik to Eoin Morgan. The two-time champions can look for a good reshuffle of the pack with a good existing budget and they will add to it by releasing some players like Karthik, Lockie Ferguson etc.

7. Royal Challengers Bangalore - Rs 6.4 crore

Under Virat Kohli they managed to enter the play-offs but the RCB will be keen to find solid partner for Devdutt Padikkal at the top and another Indian wicketkeeper batsman as Parthiv Patel has retired. AB de Villiers too would like to get away from the big gloves, at least for a few matches.

8. Mumbai Indians - Rs 1.95 crore

The five-time and defending champions Mumbai Indians have the most solid line-up. They may just like to have a few reinforcements for an overseas pacer as James Pattinson is injured at the moment and Nathan Coulter-Nile looked below par in IPL 2020.