IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan flies to Maldives along with Pat Cummins, Ben Cutting

Kolkata Knight Riders took to their Twitter handle and wrote: "#KKR Overseas Players & Support Staff Travel Update: Goodbye to the Skipper, Mentor, Carnage Cummins and our ace all-rounder as they safely exit the Indian border into Maldives. Wishing you legends safe transit home & see you soon!"

Eight of the 11 England players, including Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow, reached England on Wednesday (May 5). Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali and Jason Roy are also back in the UK.

— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 7, 2021

Earlier on Thursday (May 6), Australian cricketers and support staff, participating in the tournament, arrived in the Maldives safely where they'll serve out the waiting period before they can board a flight to Australia. The franchises made arrangements for the foreign players of the teams to leave by charter planes.

Cricket Australia confirmed on Thursday (May 6), that all the stranded Australian players and staff, except Mike Hussey, involved in the tournament have been "safely transported" to the Maldives.

CA reiterated that the board will not seek exemption for the players from the government, adding that Australians will be stationed in the Maldives until the conclusion of the travel pause.

The Australian board also thanked BCCI for flying out their players and staff out of India within two days of the IPL 2021 postponement. "We can confirm that Australian players, coaches, match officials and commentators have been safely transported from India and are en route to the Maldives," CA said.

While postponing the league on Tuesday, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said the Indian board didn't wish to compromise on the safety of those involved in the league.

"The BCCI and the IPL GC have unanimously decided to postpone the 2021 season till further notice. We don't wish to compromise the safety of the players, the people involved, the employees, the groundsmen, the match officials, every single person involved," Jay Shah had said.