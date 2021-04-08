Cricket
IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders embark on journey to Chennai after Mumbai camp

By Pti
Kolkata Knight Riders embark on journey to Chennai after Mumbai camp (Image Courtesy: KKR Twitter)
Mumbai, April 8: Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday (April 8) embarked on the journey to Chennai for their first three matches of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League to begin on Friday (April 9).

Barring the trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson and Pat Cummins, who are already quarantining at the team hotel in Chennai, the entire team and management took an afternoon chartered flight.

KKR will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match of the season at Chepauk on Sunday (April 11).

The Eoin Morgan-led side will also take on Mumbai Indians (April 13) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (April 18) in Chennai.

After the Chennai leg, KKR will return to Mumbai and then head to Ahmedabad and Bengaluru for their concluding leg.

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, the IPL 2021 is being held in a caravan format with none of the franchises getting to play at their respective home venues.

Story first published: Thursday, April 8, 2021, 17:42 [IST]
