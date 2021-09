IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Dream11, Possible Playing 11, Prediction

The RCB are third on the table with 10 points while the KKR are placed in the bottom half of the draw with six points from 7 games and they need a move on.

So, here's the MyKhel Dream11 prediction, Possible Playing 11 and match prediction details.

1. Squads Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga. Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Pawan Negi, Tim Seifert, Shakib al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer. 2. Possible Playing 11 Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers (Wk), Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Pavan Deshpande, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj. Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti. 3. Dream11 Virat Kohli (Captain), Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Yuzvendra Chahal. 4. Match prediction On paper, both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders are teams that match up to each other quite evenly. But the current form, or at least that of the first phase, make the RCB a frontrunner in this match. But don't take anything for granted.