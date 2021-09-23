IPL 2021, MI vs KKR Match 34 Toss Report and Playing 11 Update: Knight Riders opt to chase; Rohit returns

MI captain Rohit Sharma, who missed the team's opener against Chennai Super Kings, returned to lead the side while KKR did not make any changes from the last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Hardik Pandya once again did not feature in Mumbai's playing XI.

After winning the toss, Morgan said, "We are going to bowl first. It worked in the first game and we are going for the same formula. Not getting complacent and sport has the knack to bite you in the backside. We have kept the same side."

Rohit - who made his return to the side - said the team missed certain basics of the game in the previous match against CSK. "Feeling good. Looking forward to the game. Just one change; Anmol who played so well unfortunately misses out. Not a lot to be honest (on what he spoke about the last game). Certain basics of cricket that was missed, we need to do right. We have spoken about it and hopefully, we can execute today. It is a good positive to have but I personally understand that every day is a new day. T20 is a format that you have to be good on that particular day," said Rohit.

Records players are chasing in this game:

1. Rohit Sharma needs 20 runs to complete 5500 runs in IPL, he would be looking to achieve this milestone.

2. The Knight Riders senior batsman and wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik needs 54 runs more to complete 4000 runs in the IPL.

3. Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya needs 5 sixes for completing 100 sixes in the IPL and join some elite names like Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers.

4. Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya needs 1 wicket to reach 50 wickets for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. The left-arm spinner might just relish the slowness of the surface.

5. The Knight Riders veteran stumper Dinesh Karthik (114 catches) needs one more catch to achieve the feat of the most catches by a wicketkeeper in the IPL.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.