IPL 2021, MI vs RCB: Date, Time, Venue, Probable Playing 11, TV Channel List, Live Streaming Details

Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, are the defending champions and in fact they will looking to garner their third title in a row after winning it in the 2019 and 2020 season. Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will once again launch their campaign for a maiden IPL title under Virat Kohli.

Mumbai have a full squad to select from as all their players have returned Covid 19 negative. However, MI will have to wait for another match to pick Quinton de Kock who will under quarantine after coming into the fold following the ODI series against Pakistan.

RCB will be missing Devdutt Padikkal and Daniel Sams.

Here are some essential details like TV channel and Live Streaming channels.

1. TV channel

You can watch the match between MI and RCB on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD channels. Regional language spectators can watch the game on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports Bangla TV channels.

2. Live Streaming

The live streaming is on at Disney + Hotstar and JIO TV. Meanwhile, you can also follow the MI vs RCB match through updates in the MyKhel.

3. Match time, Date, Venue

The match will begin at 7.30 PM IST and the toss will be on at 7 PM IST at the Chepauk in Chennai. Match date is Friday (April 9).

4. Playing 11

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Chris Lynn, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jimmy Neesham, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Mohammed Azharuddeen, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Pavan Deshpande, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini.