IPL 2021: MI vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

1. Team News - MI

The biggest relief for them will be that all their players have returned Covid-19 negative ahead of the match against RCB. They have a full squad to select from and as we have seen in the past the MI 11 get selected itself. Quinton de Kock will not be available for this match because he was part of South Africa's ODI series against Pakistan and will have to undergo mandatory quarantine. However, Mumbai have enough options to select from as they may pair Rohit with Chris Lynn at the top for this match. The outing Jasprit Bumrah will be keenly watched as he had missed the whole white ball series against England to get married. Can he overcome the lack of match time and get into groove straightaway in the IPL 2021?

2. Team News - RCB

The Royal Challengers have had two Covid-19 cases. Opener Devdutt Padikkal have tested negative in the latest Test but he is a doubtful starter for match against Mumbai because of quarantine period while joining the bio-bubble. In his absence, the RCB might start with Mohammed Azharuddeen along with Virat Kohli. Kohli had said that he will open in the IPL 2021 season, hence his outings too will be eagerly followed. Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams too has been tested positive for Covid 19 and will not be available for selection for a good length of the IPL 2021. Otherwise, they have a good bench to choose from.

3. Playing 11

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Chris Lynn, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jimmy Neesham, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Mohammed Azharuddeen, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Pavan Deshpande, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini.

4. Dream11

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.