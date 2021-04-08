IPL 2021, MI vs RCB: Head to head record, top run-getters, top wicket-takers, highest individual scores

But that would not have any bearing on the on-field action as both Mumbai under Rohit Sharma and Royal Challengers under Virat Kohli have enough players to bring oodles of excitement to the proceedings.

Mumbai Indians have won the IPL trophy five times, including in two successive years in 2019 and 2020. They will be eager to set an unprecedented record of hat-trick of titles in the IPL 2021. On the other hand, the Bangalore side has never managed to win the IPL trophy despite entering the final three times.

They would like to break that jinx this year. Let's take a look at some of the important landmarks in the match-up between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

1. Top run-scorers

1. Virat Kohli (RCB): 695

2. AB de Villiers (RCB): 634

3. Kieron Pollard (MI): 539

4. Rohit Sharma (MI): 478

5. Ambati Rayudu (MI): 431. Rayudu has now moved over to Chennai Super Kings.

2. Highest individual scores

1. AB de Villiers (RCB): 133 not out

2. Ishan Kishan (MI); 99

3. Rohit Sharma (MI): 94

4. Chris Gayle (RCB): 92 not out. Gayle has since been joined Punjab Kings.

5. Virat Kohli (RCB): 92 not out.

3. Top wicket-takers

1. Harbhajan Singh (MI): 22. Harbhajan since then has played for Chennai Super Kings and will represent Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021.

2. Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB): 21

3. Jasprit Bumrah (MI): 19

4. Lasith Malinga (MI): 16. Malinga, the pacer from Sri Lanka, will not play in the IPL 2021 as he has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

5. R Vinay Kumar (RCB): 12. Vinay then played for Kolkata Knight Riders. He has also announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.