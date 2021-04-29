IPL 2021, MI vs RR Stats and Records preview: Rohit, Krunal, Miller approach milestones

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians come into the contest on the back of two successive defeats, while Sanju Samson's Royals are fresh of a convincing win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

Sitting fourth in the standings, Mumbai Indians, who rebounded after the IPL 2021 opening defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore with two wins on the trot, have suffered back-to-back losses at the hands of Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

The defending champions won 2 of their opening 5 matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai against KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad. So, Rohit and co will hope change in venue will bring some luck their way as they move to New Delhi for their next four fixtures.

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

Royals, meanwhile, occupy the seventh spot in the points table, having a similar record to their opponents, two wins in 5 matches at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Samson's men lost to RCB, Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, while they defeated DC and KKR.

Like Mumbai, Rajasthan will also hope change in venue brings them some good fortune as they too play their next four fixtures at the Delhi venue.

In the head to head battles, there is nothing to separate the two sides as both Mumbai Indians and Rajastha Royals have secured 11 wins each with one game ending in no result in their 23 meeting in IPL so far. And in the mosr recent outing, Royals beat Mumbai by 8 wickets in IPL 2020.

As both teams hope for upturn in their fortunes at the Kotla, some players are closing in on personal milestones heading into Thursday's double header.

Here mykhel takes a look at the players appraoaching milestones ahead of MI vs RR 2021:

- Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (5431) needs 59 runs to overtake David Warner (5447), Shikhar Dhawan (5462) and Suresh Raina (5489) respectively to take the second spot in the IPL run-scorers list. Virat Kohli leads the list with 6041 runs.

- Wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan needs 35 runs to complete1000 IPL runs for Mumbai Indians. He would become the tenth player from the Mumbai franchise to achieve this feat.

- Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who crossed the 1000 run mark earlier this season, needs 1 more wicket to reach 50 IPL wickets. He is also 1 four short of 100 IPL fours.

- Rajasthan Royals batsman David Miller is 62 runs away from completing 2000 runs in IPL.

- Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard, who surpassed the 200 sixes mark in IPL earlier this eason, is one four short of 200 IPL fours.

- RR skipper Sanju Samson needs 3 more sixes to become the second batsman after Shane Watson to hit 100 sixes for the Rajasthan franchise in IPL.

- Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal needs two wickets to reach 50 IPL wickets.