IPL 2021: Moeen Ali requests Chennai Super Kings to remove alcohol brand logo from jersey; CSK agrees

IPL Special Page | IPL 2021: Hyderabad, Indore on standby as Covid-19 cases rise in Mumbai: Reports

Ali, who is set to play for CSK in the upcoming edition, requested the Chennai franchise to remove the logo of the alcohol brand from his jersey. The all-rounder is a practicing Muslim and consuming or promoting alcohol goes against his faith. According to a report in India Today, the Chennai Super Kings agreed to do it and removed the logo from the cricketer’s jersey.

The England all-rounder who last played for Royal Challengers Bangalore last, joined Chennai for the upcoming edition. CSK added Ali to the squad for Rs. 7 crore.

Talking to CSK’s official website, the 33-year-old said he was excited to play under MS Dhoni and improve his game. “I’ve spoken to players who have played under MS and they tell me how he improves their game. I believe a great captain does that. I think it’s something on every player’s wish list to play under MS. I think it’s the confidence and the clarity he gives people. It’s exciting,” the England all-rounder told the CSK website.

The Chennai Super Kings are currently based out of Mumbai and have begun training. The MS Dhoni-led side will be playing their first five games in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium. The IPL will get under way on April 9th with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings will begin their campaign on April 10th when they take on Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium.