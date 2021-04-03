IPL 2021: Hyderabad, Indore on standby as Covid-19 cases rise in Mumbai: Reports

IPL Special Page

Concerns are growing amidst the franchises as Delhi Capitals all rounder Axar Patel also tested positive for the virus on Saturday. With the cases rapidly growing in Maharashtra, reports have emerged that the Mumbai matches could be shifted to Hyderabad or Indore.

As per a report in ANI, the IPL Governing Council is thinking of shifting the Mumbai matches to another venue, with Hyderabad and Indore reportedly on standby.

Wankhede, one of the six venues for the upcoming edition, is set to host 10 IPL matches this season from April 10th to 25th. The first match is set to be played between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings on April 10th.

A source told ANI that Hyderabad and Indore were being kept on standby. “We are keeping a close eye on each venue regarding Covid-19 cases, as of now no decision has been taken but Indore and Hyderabad are on standby. Will see what to be done, health and safety of players is of utmost importance,” a source told ANI.

As of now four franchises, including Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals are based out of Mumbai.

As per the latest reports, Maharashtra has reported 47, 827 new cases and 202 deaths on Friday with Mumbai registering the highest-ever single day spike of 8,832 cases.

With the IPL less than a week away concerns are growing after the positive results. The tournament is set to be held in six venues behind closed doors. The upcoming edition of the IPL begins with champions Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chennai on April 9.

