IPL 2021: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings leave for Mumbai, to stay in the maximum city for one month

The Super Kings play their first five matches in Mumbai - against Delhi Capitals (April 10), Punjab Kings (April 16), Rajasthan Royals (April 19), Kolkata Knight Riders (April 21) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (April 25) - before moving to Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata for the rest of the league stage fixtures.

IPL 2021 Special Page

All matches of IPL 14 will be played at neutral venues, with the playoffs and final staged in Ahmedabad between May 25 and 30. The Super Kings began their pre-season preparatory camp involving available players at Chepauk from March 8, with all-time skipper MS Dhoni leading the way.

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni unveils Chennai Super Kings new jersey

"The players felt the fortnight-long camp was very beneficial. We also had four or five days of open nets," Chennai Super Kings' CEO KS Viswanathan said.

The Super Kings signed off the 2020 edition in the UAE with three wins on the trot to complete their league engagements with six victories in 14 matches.

"After the previous season, Dhoni told us that he'd reach Chennai in March to prepare for the 2021 edition. True to his word, he was here," the CEO added, hailing the talismanic captain's commitment and focus.

IPL 2021: CSK will be disappointed to not play in Chennai after adding two spinners, says Parthiv Patel

The Super Kings are one of the most consistent teams in IPL history, having qualified for the Playoffs in 10 of their 11 seasons, reached the final eight times and lifted the trophy thrice.

"We are very confident that the team will do well this season given the kind of replacements that we've got and the preparations so far," Viswanathan concluded.

The Super Kings picked six players at the auction in February, headlined by off-spin bowling all-rounders Moeen Ali and Krishnappa Gowtham, after trading top-order batsman Robin Uthappa from Rajasthan Royals.

The franchise on Wednesday (March 24) unveiled its new jersey ahead of the new season. It is the first occasion when the team's jersey has been redesigned.