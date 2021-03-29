Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: 3 memorable matches, head-to-head record, full squads

By
IPL 2021: MI vs RCB: 3 memorable matches
IPL 2021: MI vs RCB: 3 memorable matches

Chennai, March 29: Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and one the most formidable units in the IPL 2021. Their dominance in evidenced by their five IPL trophies. The side led by Rohit Sharma will step out on the field on April 9 in an attempt to defend their title and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be their opponents here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The two protagonists have given us some memorable clashes over the years. Find out some essential details like most memorable matches, head-to-head record and full squads etc.

1. RCB vs MI, 2015

1. RCB vs MI, 2015

This was the match that gave the Virat Kohli - AB de Villiers show. The Mr 360 from South Africa hammered a 133 in just 59 balls and Kohli supported him with a measured 82 off 50 balls. Royal Challengers made 235 runs in 20 overs for the loss of just one wicket. It was a daunting task but MI fought valiantly through Lendl Simmons (69) and Kieron Pollard (49) but those efforts were not enough for Mumbai to cross the bridge. RCB won the match by 39 runs at the Wankhede Stadium.

2. RCB vs MI, 2019

2. RCB vs MI, 2019

A Hardik Pandya blitz helped Mumbai post 187 on the board at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers began to accelerate and reached 116 for two in the 14th over. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Kohli and the match turned on its head. AB made a marvellous 70 off 41 balls but the Bangalore outfit fell short by 6 runs. The match itself was played on the edge, and a Lasith Malinga no-ball off the last ball off the innings added more spice. The issue was that the umpired failed to spot the no-ball, leaving Kohli furious at umpiring. It could have allowed RCB one more shot at the target.

3. RCB vs MI, 2020

3. RCB vs MI, 2020

It was a heart-in-the-mouth day for all the fans who watched it on TV. The match was played behind closed doors at the Dubai International Stadium. AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch made fifties as RCB raced to 201. MI looked in deep trouble at 78 for 4 after 11 overs. But Ishan Kishan's composed 99 and Kieron Pollard's 60 off just 24 balls helped the match into the Super Over. Pollard hit the last ball for four to earn a Super Over. But Kohli's men held their nerve to win the Super Over.

4. Head-to-Head record: RCB vs MI

4. Head-to-Head record: RCB vs MI

MI and RCB have played 29 matches against each other. The Mumbai side hold a big advantage with 19 wins while RCB won 10 matches.

5. Full squads

5. Full squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Kane Richardson, Kyle Jamieson, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Pavan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Rajat Patidar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Finn Allen, AB de Villiers.

More IPL 2021 News

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Mumbai Indians trio ready for IPL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, March 29, 2021, 15:52 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 29, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More