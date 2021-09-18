IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Date, IST Time, Live telecast, Live streaming details

Dubai, September 18: The IPL 2021 will resume with a grandstand match on Sunday (September 19) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will renew their celebrated rivalry to kick start the IPL 2021 Part 2.
Having already played half of their 14 league games, Mumbai Indians under Rohit Sharma, who have three wins from seven games, can't afford another slow start.
On the other hand, CSK, captained by MS Dhoni, finally seemed to have found a winning combination after the disappointment of IPL 2020.
However, England all-rounder Sam Curran will miss the first match because he is in mandatory six-day quarantine.
Now, the CSK will be hoping its stalwarts, skipper Dhoni and Suresh Raina, too find their touch.
MI, on the other hand, will be hoping to up their game like they often do in pressure situations. Their famed middle-order did not exactly set the stage on fire in the first phase of IPL 2021 and their bowling in the powerplay also can be better.
Skipper Rohit Sharma, who has been in stellar touch of late, will be expected to continue in the same vein and the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and leggie Rahul Chahar, come into the event as a more confident trio after having made it to India's ICC T20 World Cup 2021 squad.
Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya would be expected to bowl regularly in the tournament which will also tell the India selectors on how he is shaping up ahead of the ICC showpiece event.
TV info
Match date: Sunday (September 19)
Time: 7.30 PM IST
Live telecast: Star Sports Networks
Live streaming: Disney + Hotstar
