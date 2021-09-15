IPL 2021: Parthiv Patel lauds RCB for letting Glenn Maxwell play with freedom

The Australian all-rounder, who had a torrid time with the bat in the last few seasons of the cash-rich league, has managed to change his fortunes and has found his home in RCB.

Maxwell, who could only manage 108 runs in 13 matches for Punjab Kings in IPL 2020, has so far scored 223 runs at the strike-rate of 144.81 in seven matches for RCB during the first phase of IPL 2021.

On the back of his change in form, Patel said certain players flourish in certain atmospheres and the former wicketkeeper added that Maxwell is one of those players, who needs freedom to express himself.

"I think there are certain players; they flourish in a certain atmosphere. I think, sometimes, you do not put a lot of pressure on them; you just allow that player to be what they are, and sometimes that makes a big difference to the player psyche," Parthiv said during Star Sports' show "Game Plan".

The 36-year-old, who had two stints with RCB, lauded the Bangalore-based franchise for letting Maxwell play freely and that has allowed the all-rounder to get back to his best

"I think you will have to give a pat on the back to RCB's management here. Glenn Maxwell, we all know what he could do, but then to allow him to be what he is and just be as free as possible. So, you will have to give the credit to RCB's team management here for allowing him to play the way he wants to," Patel added.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are in third position with 10 points from seven matches, will start their IPL 2021 second phase campaign in Abu Dhabi on September 20 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Meanwhile, Maxwell felt that playing in the IPL just before the T20 World Cup will give the Australian batsmen that are part of the cash-rich league enough time to get used to the conditions in the UAE.

"The fact we've got a lot of guys going over for the IPL as a preparation, get a few games in those conditions, it's going to do wonders for our batters. Our bowlers are going to be up and firing by the time the tournament starts. I can assure you everyone is looking forward to hitting the ground running over there," Maxwell told icc-cricket.com.

"The tournament being in UAE probably levels the playing field a little bit. Probably makes it a little bit easier for there not to be as much of a home ground advantage. For the IPL to be there to have a lot of international players that are potentially going to be in that World Cup over there playing, I think it's probably levelled the playing field a fair bit," he added.

Australia has been drawn in a tough group in the Super 12 stage alongside defending champions West Indies, world number one England and South Africa.

Australia will play their first match of the showpiece event in Abu Dhabi against South Africa on October 23 followed by a match against one of the qualifiers on October 28 in Dubai, where they also face England on October 30 and another qualifier on November 4.

The Australian side will then travel to Abu Dhabi for their last Super 12 match where they will face defending champions West Indies on November 6.

