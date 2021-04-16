IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK Match 8: Raina, Rahul, Dhoni approach milestones in Mumbai

Raina, who scored a sensational fifty on his return to cricket in CSK opening match, is just 2 maximums away from 200 sixes in IPL and 4 boundaries away from 500 IPL fours.

The CSK veteran (5422) is also 78 runs short of becoming the second batsman to reach 5500 IPL runs after Royal Challengers skipper Virat Kohli, who also leads the list of run getters with 5944 runs.

MS Dhoni, the CSK skipper, who is the most capped IPL player, is two dismissals short of completing 150 IPL dismissals (39 stumpings and 109 catches). CSK pacer Shardul Thakur, who was way off the radar in the opening game, is two wickets short of 50 IPL wickets, while his teammate Deepak Chahar is also 5 short of 50 IPL wickets.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings skipper Rahul, who has scored 1557 runs for the national side and 2738 runs in IPL, is 67 runs short of reaching 5000 runs and 3 maximums short of 200 sixes in T20 format.

In the 23 matches played between the two sides in IPL, CSK hold the edge with 14 wins as opposed to PBKS' 9 and Dhoni's men also did the double over the Punjab franchise last season.