IPL 2021: PBKS vs MI Match 17: Toss report and playing 11 update: KL Rahul invites Rohit Sharma to bat first

By

Chennai, April 23: Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul won the toss and invited Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma to bat first in match number 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Friday (April 23) at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

While Mumbai Indians decided to play with an unchanged side while Punjab Kings have made one change to their playing eleven in Chennai. Captain KL Rahul included young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi in their line-up and rested Murugan Ashwin against the defending champions.

Mumbai are coming back from a defeat as they were hammered by Delhi Capitals in their previous game. Punjab - who suffered back-to-back defeats in the last three games - would be aiming to change their fortune in their second game at Chepauk.

After winning the toss, Punjab Kings' captain KL Rahul said, "We're going to bowl first. I think we lacked cricket smartness in the last game. When we lost early wickets the middle order should have realized that it wasn't a 170 wicket. We need to learn from that. The pitch does look sticky and damp and it could get better to bat on later. Just one change: Ravi Bishnoi comes in for Murugan Ashwin. A leggie for a leggie."

Mumbai skipper Rohit said he wanted to bat anyway and that his team would be looking to post a huge total.

"We were going to bat first anyway. While batting first in our games we have understood how to bat as a group. We have made mistakes but we hope we can put everything to rest tonight. When we came here we saw some clouds so hopefully, there shouldn't be any dew. It was just a small niggle on my calf and it looks good now. We are unchanged," said Rohit.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(wk/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

Story first published: Friday, April 23, 2021, 19:27 [IST]
