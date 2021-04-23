IPL 2021, PBKS vs MI Stats and Records preview: Bumrah, Pandya, Kishan close in on milestones

Both sides come into Friday's clash on the back of defeats, but KL Rahul's Punjab Kings are worse off as they have lost three in a row, while Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians lost their previous encounter against Delhi Capitals.

After their campaign opening win, PBKS have suffered a hattrick of defeats at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

IPL 2021: PBKS vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

MI, on the other hand, bounced back after their IPL 2021 opener loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore with victory over SRH and Kolkata Knight Riders, but suffered another loss in their most recent outing in Chennai, the venue where PBKS will be playing their second match.

Punjab Kings have won just two of their seven IPL games played at the Chepauk Stadium, having lost four on the trot since their last win there in 2012 against CSK. So, Rahul's side will have their task cut out on a wicket where they were bundled out for just 120 a few days ago.

Mumbai Indians have won two and lost two of their four matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium this season, batting first on all of those occasions. Rohit's men also have beaten PBKS in four of their last six IPL meetings.

While both sides look to bounce back from defeats, a few players are approaching personal milestones when Punjab Kings face Mumbai Indians. Here myKhel takes a look at the records and milestones in sight at PBKS vs MI 2021:

1. Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is all set to make his 100th appearance for the franchise. He has represented MI in 96 matches in IPL, and 3 in Champions League T20.

2. Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya is one away from scalping 50 wickets in the Indian Premier League, he has an economy of 7.2 so far in the competition.

3. Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan is 41 runs away from completing 1000 runs for the franchise in IPL. He would become the tenth player from the Mumbai franchise to achieve this feat.

4. Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul is 1 four away from completing 250 IPL fours and one maximum away from 200 sixes in T20 cricket.

5. Punjab Kings all-rounder Moises Henriques is 17 runs short of completing 1000 runs in the IPL.

6. Mumbai Indians star all-rounder Kieron Pollard is 1 four short of 200 fours in IPL.

7. Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult is 3 scalps away from 150 wickets in T20 cricket.