IPL 2021: PBKS vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

When IPL 2021 was suspended earlier this year in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Royals were in 5th position in the points table with 3 wins in 7 matches, while Punjab Kings were in 6th place with 3 wins in 8 matches.

In their last outing in IPL 2021, Sanju Samson's Royals sealed a 55-run victory over bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad. This was their third victory of the season that also included wins over Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals.

Royals, however, lost 4 matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and in the reverse fixture against PBKS.

KL Rahul's PBKS, on the other hand, suffered a 7-wicket loss to DC, who beat them twice this season, in their most recent outing in IPL 2021. The Punjab Kings also suffered defeats to SRH, CSK and KKR. Rahul and Co, however, secured wins over Royals in the reverse fixture, RCB and MI.

When it comes to head-to-head record in IPL, it's a very close affair with Royals winning 12 and Punjab 10 in their 22 meetings so far in the cash-rich league.

Both RR and PBKS will aim for wins as they look to secure a play-off spot which is an uphill task already and one more slip up will make it even harder for them to move into the top four.

Here myKhel looks at the team news, probable playing 11 and dream11 prediction of PBKS vs RR 2021:

1. Team News – Punjab Kings Punjab Kings will see the return of their captain KL Rahul to the 11 alongside a few more changes as they replaced the likes of Dawid Malan, Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson with Aiden Markram, Adil Rashid and Nathan Ellis. With the wickets assisting slower bowlers, Punjab may opt for players fit for the role. 2. Team News – Rajasthan Royals The Royals have replaced Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Andrew Tye with Evin Lewis, Glenn Phillips, Oshane Thomas and Tabraiz Shamsi going into the second phase of IPL 2021. And with many changes to the squad and the return of few stars, who missed out in the first half, Royals will make quite a few changes to their line up. And like PBKS, RR also may bulk up the spin options. 3. Probable Playing 11s PBKS XI: KL Rahul (captain/wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh RR XI: Sanju Samson (captain/wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal/Manan Vohra, David Miller, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman/Tabraiz Shamsi, Chetan Sakariya 4. Dream11 Team Prediction As far as the dream11 combination is concerned, form matters and with players arriving from International assignments and Caribbean Premier League stints, selection will be a little hard in the early stages. However, a few players are first choice given their ability in the T20 format. Dream11 best pick: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Adil Rashid, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Chetan Sakariya