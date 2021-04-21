IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH Stats and Records preview: Rahul, Warner and Pandey close in on milestones

oi-Mark Hoover

Bengaluru, April 21: In the first game of the double header, Punjab Kings clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 14 of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday (April 21).

KL Rahul-led PBKS come into today's match on the back of one win in three, while their opponents David Warner's SRH head into the contest on the back of hattrick of defeats. Both teams occupy the final two spots in the IPL 2021 standings as it stands.

PBKS opened their campaign with a narrow win against Rajasthan Royals, but lost the following two games to Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. SRH, on the other hand, have suffered defeats to Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.

Warner's men have lost all their games when chasing at the Chennai venue, while PBKS, who played their 3 matches at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, will play their first game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday (April 21).

While both teams aim for wins, the match will also see some players approaching personal milestones during Wednesday's first match of the double header. Here myKhel takes a quick look at the players chasing records in PBKS vs SRH 2021:

1 - KL Rahul needs 1 more run to complete 5000 runs in T20 (overall) cricket. He is also 1 maximum away from 200 sixes in the T20 format.

2 - David Warner needs 2 sixes to complete 200 sixes in IPL. The SRH skipper is also 83 runs short of 10000 runs in T20 format.

2, 8 - Manish Pandey, who is set to make his 150th appearance in the IPL, needs 2 sixes and 8 fours to complete 200 fours and 100 sixes respectively in IPL.

5 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar is 5 scalps away from 200 wickets in T20 format.

31 - Moises Henriques if he plays is 31 runs short of 1000 IPL runs. The Australian all-rounder is also 9 runs away from 4000 runs in T20 cricket.

