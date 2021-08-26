IPL 2021 Player Signing: Punjab Kings rope in Adil Rashid, KKR get Southee as Cummins replacement

Punjab Kings have picked England leg-spinner Adil Rashid to replace Australia pacer Jhye Richardson. This is Rashid's first IPL stint. Meanwhile, the Knight Riders signed New Zealand pacer Tim Southee as a replacement for Aussie pacer Pat Cummins.

Pat Cummins will stay away from IPL 2021 for personal reasons, and also because of the extended life in the bio-bubble ahead of upcoming ICC T20 World Cup and the Ashes.

Earlier, Punjab Kings had signed Australia pacer Nathan Ellis as a replacement for compatrior pacer Riley Meredith who will miss the IPL 2021 with an injury.

Ellis recently was in the limelight following his hat-trick on international debut against Bangladesh earlier this month. The right-arm pacer is also one of the reserve players in Australia's 2021 T20I World Cup squad.

In other signings, Royal Challengers Bangalore have brought in Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga as replacement for Australia's Adam Zampa.

In the recent three-match T20I series against India in Sri Lanka, leg-spinner Hasaranga bagged a total of 7 wickets, including a 4-wicket haul in the final T20I. There was a news that the Sri Lanka Cricket delaying the issue of NOC to their players to play in the IPL 2021 but that seemed to have sorted out.

Other replacements for RCB are Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera for Daniel Sams, left-arm quick George Garton for Kane Richardson and Tim David for New Zealand's Finn Allen.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have brought in New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips as a replacement for England's Jofra Archer. Phillips has so far played 25 T20Is and has 506 runs against his name.

He has scored a hundred and 2 half centuries and has a strike-rate of 149.70. South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi will replace Andrew Tye in the Rajasthan Royals squad.