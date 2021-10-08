Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2021 Playoffs: DC vs CSK, RCB vs KKR: Date, IST Time, Live Telecast, Live Streaming, Pitch, Weather info

By
IPL 2021 Qualifiers: Teams, TV info
IPL 2021 Qualifiers: Teams, TV info

Dubai, October 8: The IPL 2021 play-offs line-up has become official as four teams, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders entering the knockout stages.

Chennai Super Kings, under MS Dhoni, was the first team to enter the IPL 2021 play-offs followed by Delhi Capitals led by Risbabh Pant.

The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore became the third team to reach play-offs, while Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders qualified as the fourth team.

Here's then the teams, date and telecast details of the IPL 2021 play-offs.

1. Qualifier 1 - CSK vs DC

1. Qualifier 1 - CSK vs DC

Chennai Super Kings managed a top two finish despite three defeats in as many league matches post their qualification to the play-offs. They also have to thank Royal Challengers for that because the Bangaloreans lost their penultimate league match to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Even if RCB defeat the Capitals in the last league game of IPL 2021, and reach 18 points, same as CSK, it would not make much difference as the Chennai team's NRR is far more than they can overhaul.

The match against Delhi could be a closely contested one considering the depth and form of these teams but the Capitals might just have a small edge because they are slightly more consistent than the Super Kings.

2. Qualifier 1 - Date, time, Live telecast, Live streaming

2. Qualifier 1 - Date, time, Live telecast, Live streaming

The Qualifier 1 will be played on Sunday (October 10) at Dubai. The match starts at 7.30 PM IST and it can be watched in Star Sports Networks and Live Streaming will be on Disney + HotStar.

3. Dubai pitch & weather reports

3. Dubai pitch & weather reports

The Dubai pitch has seen some close matches and the large circumference of Dubai International Stadium too added spice to the contest as bowlers remained in the game. There is no forecast of rain or any other elemental intervention on the match day, and the temperature could be hovering around mid to late 30s.

4. Qualifier 2 - KKR vs RCB

4. Qualifier 2 - KKR vs RCB

This actually could be one of the most entertaining matches in IPL 2021. Both Kolkata and Bangalore have played consistent cricket and lifted their game when it mattered. KKR especially dished out brilliant cricket in the second phase being held at the UAE, lifting themselves from the 7th slot to 4th with a series of victories. Bangalore also have found multiple heroes in Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal as they played as a unit.

This could be a battle of equals but the Knight Riders might have that little edge because they are more battle ready after the scrap to reach the play-offs and the return of Lockie Ferguson has made them a stronger unit.

5. Qualifier 2 - Date, time, Live telecast, Live streaming

5. Qualifier 2 - Date, time, Live telecast, Live streaming

Qualifier 2 between KKR and RCB will be held on Monday (October 11) at Sharjah. The match starts at 7.30 PM IST.

6. Sharjah Pitch & Weather reports

6. Sharjah Pitch & Weather reports

The Sharjah pitch is slower and less bouncier than the rest of the tracks in the UAE so far. If the trend, then a total in the vicinity 150 could prove decisive as both KKR and RCB have excellent bowling units.

Comments

MORE IPL 2021 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2021 Predictions
Qualifier 1 October 10 2021, 07:30 PM
Delhi
Chennai
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, October 8, 2021, 10:03 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 8, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments