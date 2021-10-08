IPL 2021 Playoffs: DC vs CSK, RCB vs KKR: Date, IST Time, Live Telecast, Live Streaming, Pitch, Weather info

1. Qualifier 1 - CSK vs DC

Chennai Super Kings managed a top two finish despite three defeats in as many league matches post their qualification to the play-offs. They also have to thank Royal Challengers for that because the Bangaloreans lost their penultimate league match to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Even if RCB defeat the Capitals in the last league game of IPL 2021, and reach 18 points, same as CSK, it would not make much difference as the Chennai team's NRR is far more than they can overhaul.

The match against Delhi could be a closely contested one considering the depth and form of these teams but the Capitals might just have a small edge because they are slightly more consistent than the Super Kings.

2. Qualifier 1 - Date, time, Live telecast, Live streaming

The Qualifier 1 will be played on Sunday (October 10) at Dubai. The match starts at 7.30 PM IST and it can be watched in Star Sports Networks and Live Streaming will be on Disney + HotStar.

3. Dubai pitch & weather reports

The Dubai pitch has seen some close matches and the large circumference of Dubai International Stadium too added spice to the contest as bowlers remained in the game. There is no forecast of rain or any other elemental intervention on the match day, and the temperature could be hovering around mid to late 30s.

4. Qualifier 2 - KKR vs RCB

This actually could be one of the most entertaining matches in IPL 2021. Both Kolkata and Bangalore have played consistent cricket and lifted their game when it mattered. KKR especially dished out brilliant cricket in the second phase being held at the UAE, lifting themselves from the 7th slot to 4th with a series of victories. Bangalore also have found multiple heroes in Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal as they played as a unit.

This could be a battle of equals but the Knight Riders might have that little edge because they are more battle ready after the scrap to reach the play-offs and the return of Lockie Ferguson has made them a stronger unit.

5. Qualifier 2 - Date, time, Live telecast, Live streaming

Qualifier 2 between KKR and RCB will be held on Monday (October 11) at Sharjah. The match starts at 7.30 PM IST.

6. Sharjah Pitch & Weather reports

The Sharjah pitch is slower and less bouncier than the rest of the tracks in the UAE so far. If the trend, then a total in the vicinity 150 could prove decisive as both KKR and RCB have excellent bowling units.