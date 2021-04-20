IPL 2021: PUMA signs long-term partnership deal with Washington Sundar and Devdutt Padikkal

The RCB duo joins PUMA's impressive roaster of cricketers that include Indian captain Virat Kohli, wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul, women's national cricketer Sushma Verma and legends like Yuvraj Singh.

Considered the future of Indian cricket, both Sundar and Padikkal, who are currently competing in the Indian Premier League (2021) season for the Bengaluru-based franchise have been punching above their weights in major tournaments.

Sundar's all-round performance in Australia recently helped the Indian cricket team clinch an historic away Test series win Down Under.

Commenting on the association, Sundar said, "Feels great to be associated with a brand like PUMA which has some of the world's greatest athletes in their roaster. Watching Skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul closely has given me a deeper insight into the brand. PUMA adds a lot of credibility to an athletes' journey and I'm excited to work with the brand in India."

Padikkal was a revelation for RCB in his debut season in IPL 2020 held in the UAE.

Padikkal said, "I'm extremely excited to sign with PUMA. The brand is associated with the best athletes around the world and I'm honoured to be a part of that legacy. A partnership with a global sports brand like PUMA is really a big motivation for young athletes like me. I'm looking forward to a long-term association with the brand."

PUMA India and Southeast Asia Managing Director Abhishek Ganguly said Sundar, a game changer and Devdutt, a consistent run-getter in the domestic circuit perfectly embody the company's Forever Faster spirit.

"At PUMA, we're committed to promoting new-age cricketing talent in India. Washington (Sundar) and Devdutt (Padikkal) have displayed remarkable resilience and grit on field that's led to their meteoric rise as athletes. We've always believed in supporting not just established players, but also talent with immense future potential. We'll continue to partner with young athletes, also at grassroots to give back to India's sporting ecosystem."

(Source: PUMA)