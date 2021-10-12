Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2021 Qualifier 2: Delhi Capitals' Best Playing 11 against Kolkata Knight Riders

By
IPL 2021 Qualifier 2: DC Best 11
IPL 2021 Qualifier 2: DC Best 11

Dubai, October 12: Delhi Capitals will battle it out with Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 on Wednesday (October 13) for a place in the IPL 2021 final on Friday.

Delhi Capitals have been the form side of the IPL 2021 ending on top of the league table with 20 points. But in the IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 against Chennai Super Kings they slipped as MS Dhoni played a little gem to take the three-time champions into the final.

It has left the Capitals to play the Qualifier 2 against a dangerous KKR. Will they reinforce the squad or go with the same 11 that did the duty against the Super Kings?

Here we are offering you the best possible of DC for their IPL 2021 Qualifier clash against the KKR.

1. Openers

1. Openers

Prithvi Shaw. Shikhar Dhawan. The Shaw and Dhawan company have done a good job for DC at the top of the tree. They need to summon that big partnership for this day too to take the Delhiites to the final against the CSK and that would have been their second final in a row.

2. Middle-order batsmen

2. Middle-order batsmen

Shreyas Iyer. Rishabh Pant. Shimron Hetmyer. On the paper this middle-order holds a lot of firepower. But the reality has been so far from it. Apart from Hetmyer, both Pant, who is also their wicketkeeper batsman, and Shreyas have not been able to attain the consistency they or the team desire. But despite that they have achieved so much in the IPL 2021 and the DC will be eager to attach that missing link in the Qualifier 2.

3. All-rounders

3. All-rounders

Axar Patel. Tom Curran. Axar has been quite alright in the IPL 2021 contributing rather consistently with the ball and occasionally with the bat. But Curran's first match in the IPL 2021 gave him bitter sweet memory. Started off with a spell off 3-0-16-2, he conceded 13 runs in the last over to Dhoni as DC was pushed in to the Qualifier 2. But Curran might just get another chance unless Marcus Stoinis is fit enough to enter the ground or get Lalit Yadav.

4. Bowlers

4. Bowlers

R Ashwin. Kagiso Rabada. Anrich Nortje. Avesh Khan. They are in fact a very good unit that more often than not has delivered the desired results. But Ashwin needs to be among wickets and Avesh Khan need to control his nerves if entrusted with the task of bowling at the death.

Comments

MORE IPL 2021 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2021 | Best playing XI for KKR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2021 Predictions
Qualifier 2 October 13 2021, 07:30 PM
Delhi
Kolkata
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 12:54 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 12, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments