IPL 2021 Qualifier 2: Delhi Capitals' Best Playing 11 against Kolkata Knight Riders

1. Openers

Prithvi Shaw. Shikhar Dhawan. The Shaw and Dhawan company have done a good job for DC at the top of the tree. They need to summon that big partnership for this day too to take the Delhiites to the final against the CSK and that would have been their second final in a row.

2. Middle-order batsmen

Shreyas Iyer. Rishabh Pant. Shimron Hetmyer. On the paper this middle-order holds a lot of firepower. But the reality has been so far from it. Apart from Hetmyer, both Pant, who is also their wicketkeeper batsman, and Shreyas have not been able to attain the consistency they or the team desire. But despite that they have achieved so much in the IPL 2021 and the DC will be eager to attach that missing link in the Qualifier 2.

3. All-rounders

Axar Patel. Tom Curran. Axar has been quite alright in the IPL 2021 contributing rather consistently with the ball and occasionally with the bat. But Curran's first match in the IPL 2021 gave him bitter sweet memory. Started off with a spell off 3-0-16-2, he conceded 13 runs in the last over to Dhoni as DC was pushed in to the Qualifier 2. But Curran might just get another chance unless Marcus Stoinis is fit enough to enter the ground or get Lalit Yadav.

4. Bowlers

R Ashwin. Kagiso Rabada. Anrich Nortje. Avesh Khan. They are in fact a very good unit that more often than not has delivered the desired results. But Ashwin needs to be among wickets and Avesh Khan need to control his nerves if entrusted with the task of bowling at the death.