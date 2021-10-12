IPL 2021, Qualifier 2: Kagiso Rabada's form is a concern for Delhi Capitals, says Brian Lara

With South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada still having one over remaining in his spell, Pant opted to go with Curran - who had bowled well in the game. However, the experience of MS Dhoni got the better of Curran with his finishing skills. The Surrey cricketer had conceded just 16 runs from his first three overs and even picked up a couple of wickets.

But Dhoni reminded the world that he is still one of the greatest finishers the game has seen by scoring 14 runs in that over with two balls to spare.

When asked about the decision to not bowl Rabada in the final over, Pant explained, "I thought Tom bowled beautifully throughout the match, and so I thought better to use him for the last over."

Pant's tactics to prefer Curran over Rabada was criticised but the young captain's decision was also based on the fact that South Africa quick hasn't been in the best of form in this season.

However, Rabada's form hasn't been good in IPL 14 as the right-arm pacer has picked up only 13 wickets in 14 games he has played. These numbers don't do justice to the reputation the Protea pacer owns in world cricket and who was the Purple Cap winner in the previous season with 30 scalps in 17 games.

Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara also opined Rabada's form is a matter of concern for Delhi Capitals who will now face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Qualifier 2 on Wednesday (October 13).

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports' live feed of Select Dugout, the West Indies batting legend Brian Lara spoke on why the franchise would love to see Rabada back in form, "Yes (his form is a concern for Delhi), he is an exceptional talent. He played a very big part in them getting to the finals, he got a lot of wickets in the middle and back end overs with slower balls and that is not been happening for him of late.

"So, yeah, when you got Anrich Nortje doing the business up front, you want a world-class bowler who can do what he did in the previous tournaments, which he hasn't. and this has cost him a little bit of anxiousness. I suppose Delhi Capital will love to see Rabada back in form."

Delhi Capitals - who finished the league stage as the top-ranked side in the ongoing tournament - lost the Qualifier 1 by four wickets. Having posted 172 for 5 after being put in to bat first, Delhi Capitals failed to defend the total.