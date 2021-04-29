IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals donate Rs 7.5 crore towards COVID-19 relief

Royals released a statement via their official social media account ahead of their IPL 2021 clash with Mumbai Indians at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Thursday (April 29)

"Players along with the team owners and team management have come forward to raise funds and have been working along with the Rajasthan Royals' philanthropic arm Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF) in partnership with the British Asian Trust (BAT)," the statement read.

Rajasthan Royals announce a contribution of over milion from their owners, players and management to help with immediate support to those impacted by COVID-19. This will be implemented through @RoyalRajasthanF and @britishasiantst.



The surge in the COVID-19 cases continues to affect India as the country records 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year.

While the country is facing a shortage of oxygen cylinders, the statement explained about BAT and RRF's intent with helping fund equipment required for oxygen to treat patients.

"BAT works closely with the Indian Government on many initiatives - especially in the area of skills and education. The Trust's founder, Prince Charles, launched an emergency "Oxygen for India" appeal, which is currently focused on the acquisition and distribution of oxygen concentrators, devices that can provide enriched gas straight from the air, to treat patients when hospital supplies are under strain.

Pat Cummins makes generous donation towards PM Cares Fund

"The funds raised by Rajasthan Royals will help pan India, with an initial focus on the state of Rajasthan, where the RRF, Chaired by Ranjit Barthakur, has numerous initiatives it continues to support.

"Having the team owners and its players come together has enabled this initiative to reach the scale it has, providing aid to tackle the current crisis and help people get the single most pressing necessity at this time - oxygen," the statement concluded.

Australia pace great Brett Lee donates bitcoin for his 'second home' as India fights against COVID-19

Earlier, cricketers like Pat Cummins and commentator Brett Lee also donated to aid India's fight against the COVID-19 with the former donating USD 50,000 to the PM Cares-Fund to help Indian hospitals buy oxygen supplies, while Lee donated 1 BTC (Bitcoin) to Crypto Relief to help the country in its fight against the pandemic.