IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Highlights

IPL 2021: RR vs KKR, Highlights: Royals notch up comprehensive six-wicket victory over Knight Riders

The Royals impressed with both bat and ball as they outplayed the Knights in a low-scoring affair. After electing to bowl, the inaugural champions put up an impressive show on the field with crisp fielding and a superb bowling effort.

The Royals bowling attack was led by Chris Morris. Morris pocketed a four-wicket haul to restrict an explosive Knight Riders line-up. Captain Samson then led the chase with a patient knock as the Royals picked up their second win and the Knights fell to their fourth consecutive loss of the season.

1

50826

After his power-packed show the 33-year-old bowling all-rounder, a player for whom Royals broke the bank, was the recipient of several awards at the end of the match.

While Morris was adjudged man-of-the-match of the Royals vs Knight Riders match, he picked up two more awards. Meanwhile, young Yashasvi Jaiswal was also rewarded for his quickfire 17-ball 22, which handed the Royals a strong start in their chase.

On the other hand, in the KKR camp, Rahul Tripathi was rewarded for his solid 26-ball 36. His innings was studded with two maximums.

After bouncing back from their 10-wicket thrashing at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore, RR skipper Sanju Samson said during the post match presentation ceremony that the bowlers did brilliantly well and he was enjoying his captaincy stint.

Speaking to the broadcasters during the presentation ceremony, Samson said, “(Win) was brilliant actually. The bowlers have been doing well, the youngsters and the seniors. I enjoy captaining them.”

Samson, who went against his nature of playing a power-packed knock, played a patient knock, said he wanted to play for the team and win the game. “I don’t come with a mindset. I just love to keep enjoying my batting, but nowadays I play according to a situation and try to win games for my team.”

Meanwhile the Knight Riders fell to their fourth loss on the trot. With Saturday’s loss Knights have now fallen to the bottom of the table.

After the match, captain Eoin Morgan said the batting let the Knights down. “The batting was the letdown and we lacked intent throughout the entire innings. Possibly, we were 40 short which is a lot in a T20 game.

“The bowlers had too much to do. It’s a stark contrast to the last game. Two sides struggling to gain momentum in the tournament and we missed big two points,” rued captain Morgan.

While the Royals climbed to the sixth spot on the table, the Knights fell to the bottom of the table after Saturday’s IPL game.

Here are highlights of RR vs KKR 2021 post-match presentation:

Man of the Match: Chris Morris (RR)

Vivo perfect catch: Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) - Catch to dismiss Sunil Narine (KKR).

Safari Super Striker: Rahul Tripathi (KKR) - 36 off 26 balls.

Dream11 game changer: Chris Morris (RR) - 4-0-23-4

Unacademy Sixes Award: Rahul Tripathi (RR) - 2 sixes.

CRED Power player: Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) - 22 off 17 balls.

UPSTOX Most Valuable Asset: Chris Morris (RR)