IPL 2021: RCB players prefer to see Virat Kohli be more aggressive, reckons Dale Steyn

RCB captain Virat Kohli - who led by example in the game with a 51-run knock - rotated his bowlers brilliantly as they restricted out-of-form Mumbai Indians to 111 in a run chase of 166.

Kohli's aggressive captaincy helped RCB pick up two crucial points and commenting upon RCB's clinical win over MI, former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn said Kohli's aggressive instincts have built the RCB dressing room and it would prefer to see their captain that way.

Speaking exclusively on STAR SPORTS' SELECT DUGOUT, Steyn - who was himself a part of the RCB dressing room - explained said, "I think the guys prefer to see him be more aggressive, it seems to get him to play a bit more fluently. It kind of sparks the younger players too, a lot of the younger guys have massive respect for Virat, and they admire him so much that they kind of follow in his direction."

Referring Team India's recent performance during the Test series against England, where according to Steyn Kohli's attitude of 'fighting fire with fire' pumped up the India quicks, who kept coming hard at English batters day after day and helped their side go 2-1 up in the five-match series.

"When he's fighting fire with fire and nobody's doing it for India, you can hear all the quicks, when they were playing against England recently, how they were talking about following their captain and they wanting to play fighting fire with fire."

Steyn further added that Kohli's leads from the front and the franchise loves this aspect of the India cricketer.

"So, he does lead from the front in that aspect and RCB love it. He's kind of built that thought around RCB now. It's the kind of culture that they have got in that dressing room," Steyn added further.

Kohli, however, has announced that he'll be relinquishing RCB captaincy after IPL 2021 and continue to play as a player with the franchise he's been part of since the inaugural season. The Delhi cricketer as well as the teammates would be hoping to make his last song as captain, a special one i.e. by winning the tournament.