IPL 2021: RCB vs CSK: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy tips, Possible Playing 11, Match prediction

They suffered a heavy defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders and need a quick turnaround to safeguard their position in the top four, even though there is no immediate danger of them slipping down.

Chennai Super Kings under MS Dhoni too had to go through some tough passage against Mumbai Indians before emerging a 20-run winner thanks to Ruturaj Gaikwad's timely fifty and the bowlers' spotless effort.

Chennai right now sit second on the IPL 2021 points table with 12 points, two behind leaders Delhi Capitals. The CSK will be eager to grab two more points and join Delhi atop and inch closer to a play-off berth.

Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11

1. Squads Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captain & wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, Josh Hazlewood, Lungi Ngidi, Robin Uthappa, Imran Tahir Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Virat Kohli (Captain), Daniel Christian, Dushmantha Chameera, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Kona Srikar Bharat (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, George Garton, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tim David, Akash Deep. 2. Possible playing 11 Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sachin Baby/Mohammad Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal. Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captain & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood. 3. Dream11 prediction Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal. Match prediction The last time when these two teams met, the CSK registered a massive 69-run win in Mumbai. Chennai is coming off a brilliant win over Mumbai Indians while the Challengers succumbed to the Kolkata Knight Riders. Overall, the CSK hold a distinct edge over RCB, winning 17 of the 27 clashes so far. So, the CSK have some upper hand over the Royal Challengers.