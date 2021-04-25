IPL 2021: RCB vs CSK Match 19: Toss report and playing 11 update

As for team news, MS Dhoni's CSK made two changes with unfit England all-rounder Moeen Ali making way for West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo and South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir replacing compatriot and pacer Lungi Ngidi.

Kohli and co have also made two changes from their last game with Australian pacer Kane Richardson and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed making way for Aussie all-rounder Dan Christian and pacer Navdeep Saini.

After opting to bat first at the toss Dhoni said: "Heat is a factor and the wicket may slow down. It's not about keeping anyone happy, we have tinkered with our batting order a bit. Yes, you'll always complain if you have got enough batting or not."

On keeping everyone happy in the team, Dhoni added: "Most we can do is give everyone exposure but nobody is guaranteed of it. It's a day game, so it's not something we're used to as we mostly play evening games. Spinners may come more into play. You have to be critical of your length. Two changes - Moeen not fit, Ngidi out - Bravo and Tahir come in."

Meanwhile, Kohli said: "We would have bowled first as well. It's a good pitch. We played here the last game as well. Stayed even throughout. We thought that whatever the bowlers can extract could happen in the first innings. So we have stacked up our bowling options."

On the changes in the team, Kohli added: "Richardson makes way for Christian, Saini comes in for Shahbaz. The reason why we have won games is because we have executed well. You can't keep thinking about what other teams are doing. We have planned well and executed so far."

Playing 11s for RCB vs CSK 2021:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) XI: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Kyle Jameison, Dan Christian, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(captain/wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir