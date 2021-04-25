IPL 2021, RCB vs CSK Stats and Records preview: Maxwell, De Villiers and Raina approach big milestones

While Virat Kohli-led RCB head into today's contest on the back of four wins in four, MS Dhoni's CSK will ride on three back-to-back wins coming to the match.

RCB followed up on victories over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders with a thumping 10-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals in their most recent outing in IPL 2021 with Devdutt Padikkal registering his maiden ton in the cash-rich league.

IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: Dream11 Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11

CSK, on the other hand, rebounded from their season opening defeat to Delhi Capitals with wins over RR, Punjab Kings and KKR, their most recent opponent whom they beat in a high-scoring thriller at the Mumbai venue.

Kohli and co have won just one of their last five games at the Wankhede Stadium and the sole win came in their most recent match against RR on April 22. RCB side have also faced CSK in the same venue once previously in IPL 2011, losing that encounter by six wickets.

CSK, who are currently on a three-game winning streak at the Wankhede, have never won four games on the trot at the Mumbai venue.

In the head to head battle between the Souther rivals, CSK have beaten RCB 16 times in 26 attempts with one clash ending in no result. Dhoni's side have also won eight of the last 10 encounters against RCB, having also won the most recent encouner in IPL 2020.

While both sides will look to go top of the standings at the end of the first set of fixtures before the event moves to Delhi and Ahmedabad, a few players will be approaching personal milestones during the first match of Sunday's double header.

Here myKhel takes a look at those players that are closing in on milestones and records at RCB vs CSK:

1. RCB star batsman AB de Villiers has scored 4,974 runs in 159 innings so far, he needs 26 more runs to reach 5,000 IPL runs and become the second overseas player after David Warner to reach this landmark.

2. RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who seems to have found his new home finally in IPL, has smacked 99 sixes in the cash-rich league and is only one maximum away from reaching the 100 mark.

3. CSK veteran Suresh Raina, who has one fifty to his name this season and is the second highest run-scorer in IPL, is 52 runs away from reachinh 5500 runs. He also is two fours away from 500 IPL fours and 1 maximum away from 200 sixes in the Indian Premier League.

4. CSK opener Faf du Plessis, who reached a milestone in the last match when he crossed 6000 runs in T20 cricket, needs 34 runs to reach 2500 runs in IPL.

5. CSK pacer Shardul Thakur is one scalp away from 50 IPL wickets.