IPL 2021: RCB vs MI, Match 39 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Mumbai Indians in Dubai

Playing in the second match of the Sunday double-header, both RCB and MI will look to return to winning ways, having gotten the second phase of the IPL off to a losing start. Both Mumbai and Bangalore have lost two matches on the trot, to the same opponents in Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

With the playoff race heating up, getting a win under their belt will be important for both teams. While the Virat Kohli-led Challengers are currently placed third on the table with five wins from nine matches, the defending champions, who resumed the season at fourth place, have slipped down to sixth place, with four wins from nine matches.

In the head-to-head record, Mumbai Indians hold the advantage as they have 17 wins to their name out of the 28 meetings between the two sides, while RCB have won on 11 occasions. In their last meeting, in the reverse fixture this season, Virat Kohli's men came out on top with a 2-wicket win over Mumbai Indians.

Here, mykhel brings you the Live Updates of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL match:

Auto Refresh Feeds Both RCB and MI resumed the IPL season on a losing note with the two sides losing both their matches so far. Virat Kohli-led Challengers are currently placed third on the points table with five wins from nine matches. Meanwhile Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai are placed sixth four wins from nine matches. Hello & welcome to mykhel's live coverage match no. 39 of the IPL. In tonight's second match of the day, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Stadium. Stay tuned as we bring you the toss, pitch, playing XIs and match updates. Match starts at 7:30pm IST.