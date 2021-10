IPL 2021: RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

On the other hand, a win is mandatory for KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings as they have 10 points from 12 matches after their latest win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday (October 1).

In fact, they need to win both the remaining matches to be in the race for play-offs. Kings captain Rahul admitted to the toughness of the situation.

''We are used to these close matches, but I'll take the two points. We played brilliantly and smartly. We realised it was a decent wicket. There wasn't much spin. The bowlers felt we can make the batsmen play sideways and I am really happy that we could get over the line (against KKR).

''Obviously, I would want to finish games and these are things (omitting Harpreet Brar) that kill me as a captain - leaving out young Indian boys. Chris (Gayle) has left the bubble, so we had to make a few changes to see what would be our best XI.

''But we go to Sharjah for next game, and we'll see. Shahrukh worked really well with the batting coaches, asking a lot of questions, and developed a game where he can play at 170-180 without taking many risks. We know he can hit the ball a long way. He has done that for Tamil Nadu.

''Not to worry about results. Often times, we have put pressure on ourselves. Everybody knows we are a far better team. Putting pressure on ourselves is not helping. These four games in the UAE have a perfect example. It is a good learning for a young team like us,'' he said.

So, here's the MyKhel Dream11 and Match predictions along with Possible Playing 11.

1. Squads Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Nathan Ellis. Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, George Garton. 2. Possible Playing 11 Punjab Kings: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen/Moises Henriques, Nathan Ellis/Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh. Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Dan Christian, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini. 3. Dream11 Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, KS Bharat (wk), Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami. 4. Match prediction Royal Challengers Bangalore hold a slight edge since they have showed more consistency and unity in the league phase so far. Punjab showed signs of fight against the KKR but that may just not be enough against a far stronger opposition.