IPL 2021: RCB vs SRH, Match 52 Highlights: Williamson, bowlers help Sunrisers edge RCB in a last-over thriller

Abu Dhabi, Oct 6: Jason Holder and Bhuvneshwar Kumar held on to their nerves in the 19th and 20th over respectively to help Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by four runs in match 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 encounter on Wednesday (October 6). SRH returned to limit RCB to 137 for six for only their third win in the league.
SRH captain Kane Williamson led by example as he scored valuable 31 runs and dismissed the dangerous Glenn Maxwell with a direct hit to tilt the game in his team's favour. Maxwell (40) was looking in the mood to finish the game for his side but it was his dismissal in unlucky fashion at the wrong time which put some extra pressure on the batting side as they faltered against a quality bowling effort.
Devdutt Padikkal (41) and Maxwell (40) did the bulk of the scoring but RCB kept losing wickets and faltered in the end. Defending 18 off the last two overs, Jason Holder bowled a superb over, giving away just five runs for one wicket.
Bhuvneshwar bowled the final over to defend 13 runs and started well. However, on the fourth ball of the over, AB de Villiers smashed a six but it was one of those rarest of rare occasions when the South Africa batting legend couldn't take the team home. De Villiers could not pull off a six on the last ball as his team's suffered an upset.
Earlier in the day, opener Jason Roy top-scored with a 38-ball 44 but RCB produced a disciplined bowling display to restrict Sunrisers to 141 for seven after putting the former to bat first.
Roy shared a 58-ball 70 run stand with skipper Kane Williamson (31) to set the platform but SRH lost three quick wickets for two runs in seven balls to eventually end up with a below-par score.
Harshal Patel (3/33) emerged as the most successful bowler after RCB skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl. Daniel Christian (2/14) took two wickets, while the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal (1/27) and Shahbaz Ahmed (0/21) kept things in check, while George Garton conceded 29 runs in two overs for his one wicket.
Williamson started off with a good-looking cover drive and then pulled one from Siraj for another boundary through square leg. The New Zealand skipper was all elegance as he played two sweetly-timed shots for two more hits to the fence off Garton Left-arm spinner Shahbaz attacked the stumps but when he erred Roy was quick to pull him through square leg.
After the end of Powerplay, SRH were 50 for 1. The spin duo of Shahbaz and Chahal bowled in tandem, not allowing the batsmen to free their arms. While Roy lived dangerously, Williamson's stumps were knocked off by Patel with a cutter when he tried to create room for himself as SRH slipped to 84 for 2 in 12th over.
Priyam Garg smashed a six off Chahal before being caught by AB de Villiers off Christian in the next over. Five balls later, Christian pulled a sensational catch off his own bowling to remove the well-set Roy.
Chahal trapped Abdul Samad in front of the wicket in the first ball of the next over as SRH slumped to 107 for 5 in 15.1 overs. Wriddhiman Saha was next done in by a slower delivery by Patel. Rashid Khan (7 not out) and Jason Holder (16) tried to accelerate before the latter fell in the last ball.
Here's how the match between RCB and SRH panned out:
What a fantastic game of cricket we have witnessed as Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers played to their potential perhaps for the first time in this league. AB de Villiers remained unbeaten for only the second time in his IPL career and failed to take his team home. Bhuvneshwar keeping calm and defending those runs are good sign for Team India.
Sunrisers deny RCB a top-two finish and with this win, their winless streak finally comes to an end. Jason Holder's last over was outstanding for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
It's all over!! Sunrisers Hyderabad hold on to their nerves and beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 runs. Bhuvneshwar defends the 12 runs in the final over.
Dot ball on the 5th delivery, no single taken!! 6 needed off 1
SIXXXXXX!! Bhuvneshwar bowls in the slot and ABD hits him over his head for a maximum. Just ABD things.
Single for Garton on the next delivery! RCB need 12 off 4. ABD is on strike!!
Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls the final over and starts with a dot ball against Garton. 13 needed from 5.
A dot ball to end the over! Superb over from Jason Holder. RCB need 13 to win from the final over. We are witnessing another nail-biting finish
Wicket! Holder strikes and Shahbaz (14) gets caught at short mid-wicket by Williamson. RCB lose their sixth wicket. RCB - 128/6 in 18.4 overs.
Dropped! Shahbaz hits straight into the hands of Bhuvneshwar Kumar at deep over and Bhuvi - who possesses one of the safest pair of hands - puts down a sitter and the batsman gets 2 runs.
11 runs came from that Umran Malik over. The youngster finishes with figures of 1/21 but would have wished for a better final over. #RCB - 124/5 in 18 overs. 18 needed from 12. ABD is in the middle for RCB.
Four! Full toss delivery from Malik and Shahbaz hits him towards the point region for a much-needed boundary.
Four! Shahbaz Ahmed gets off the mark with a brilliant shot over mid-wicket. Umran gets hit for a boundary.
Four! Brilliant shot towards point region from AB de Villiers on the final ball of that Rashid Khan over and the ball races towards the fence.
Wicket! Devdutt Padikkal (41) tries to hit Rashid Khan over midwicket but failed to get the elevation. Samad took a brilliant running catch. RCB - 109/5 in 16.5 overs.
Padikkal enters in his 40s!
Just 7 runs came from that Siddharth Kaul over as RCB reach 104/4 in 16 overs. They need 38 off 24 balls, but ABD and set Devdutt Padikkal are in the middle.
15.1 overs - 100 up for RCB with a single from AB de Villiers' bat.
6 runs came from that over bowled by Rashid Khan. RCB reach 98/4 in 15 overs. They need 44 off 30 deliveries.
Run Out! Captain Kane Williamson's direct hit towards the striker's end sends Glenn Maxwell home. The right-handed batsman has been dismissed in an unlucky fashion for 40. RCB - 92/4 in 14.1 overs.
The partnership between Glenn Maxwell and Devdutt Padikkal is worth 50 off 40 deliveries. They have ensured RCB are in the hunt.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been brought into the attack in the 14th over.
9 runs came from that Jason Holder over as Royal Challengers reach 86/3. The partnership between Maxwell and Padikkal is now worth 48*. RCB need 52 off 42 balls.
Four! A boundary for Glenn Maxwell, courtesy inside edge off Jason Holder. Crucial runs for RCB these are in the run chase.
6 runs came from that Siddharth Kaul over as Royal Challengers Bangalore reach 77/3 in 12 overs.
Four! Maxwell pulls the short-pitched delivery from Siddharth Kaul and gets a boundary.
Just 4 runs came from that over bowled by Umran Malik and RCB reach 71/3. Maxwell and Padikkal have strung a partnership of 33 runs for the fourth wicket.
15 runs came from that Rashid over, courtesy of sensible cricket from Maxwell. RCB reach 67/3 in 10 overs.
Four!! Slog sweep from Maxwell off Rashid and he picks up another boundary. The pressure is on the bowler now as the batsman is trying to minimize the damage.
SIX!! Glenn Maxwell looks to dominate Rashid Khan again as he hits the spinner over long-on for his second maximum of the innings.
Umran Malik's second over - 143, 151, 152, 153, 152, 146.7!!! This right-arm pacer is not in the mood to slow down!!
Now, Umran Malik clicks 152 kmph! Maiden IPL wicket has pumped up the youngster
RCB reach 47 for 3 at the end of 8th over. Glenn Maxwell and set Devdutt Padikkal will look to revive their side after top-three fall cheaply.
SIX!! Glenn Maxwell gets off the mark with a slog sweep and gets a maximum off Rashid Khan. Clearing his intentions early - the Big Show!!
Wicket! Umran Malik gets his maiden IPL wicket with a quick one in his very first over of the match. Srikar Bharat (12) tries to pull him but the ball brushed past his bat and Saha pouches it comfortably towards the leg side. RCB reach 38/3 in 6.5 overs. This isn't the start they were hoping for in the run chase of 142.
Umran Malik - the speed sensation from the previous match - is brought into the attack.
Four! Bharat ends Kaul's over with a boundary as RCB amass 12 runs from the last over of the powerplay and RCB reach 37/2 in 6 overs
SIX!! A slower one from Kaul and Srikar Bharat picked it nicely and dispatched it straight down the ground for a maximum.
After 5 overs, Royal Challengers reach 25/2. Srikar Bharat - 1* & Devdutt Padikkal - 16* are present in the middle for the chasing team.
Four! Devdutt Padikkal flicks the slower one from Jason Holder towards fine leg and gets a boundary. Brilliant shot!
Superb over from Kaul as he gets the wicket of Dan Chrisitan and concedes just a single from it. RCB reach 18/2 after 4 overs.
Wicket! Siddharth Kaul strikes in his first over of the match. Dan Christian (1) mistimes the bowler and is caught at mid-off by an alert Kane Williamson. RCB - 18/2 in 3.1 overs.
After 3 overs, RCB reach 18/1. Kohli's dismissal has ensured SRH bowlers have kept things tight for the chasing side.
DRS lost! Williamson goes upstairs to review the caught behind off Devdutt, ultra-edge showed there was no contact between bat and ball. It's a wide ball too.
Wicket! Virat Kohli (5) is trapped in front by Bhuvneshwar and the umpire raises his finger. RCB - 6/1 in 1 over
FOUR!! Virat gets off the mark with a glorious square drive on the very first ball.
2nd innings! Virat Kohli and Devdutt Paddikal walk in the middle to begin run chase for RCB. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start with the new ball for Sunrisers.
Wicket! Jason Holder (16) tries to clear Harshal Patel over mid-on but fails to connect it. Dan Christian takes a simple catch. Third wicket for Harshal in the match. SRH have been restricted to 141/7 after being put in to bat first. From 104/2 in 14 overs, Sunrisers could only post 141 in the remaining 6 overs, courtesy of tight bowling from RCB.
Tidy over from Siraj and SRH reach 136/6 in 19 overs. Harshal will bowl the final over of the innings.
Four! Short-pitched delivery from Siraj and Rashid Khan guides him over point region to get a boundary.
Sunrisers Hyderabad reach 130/6 in 16 overs. Good comeback from Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers after breaking the partnership between Williamson and Roy.
Four! Inside-edge from Jason Holder and the ball races towards the fine-leg towards the fence. Welcome runs!!
Wicket! Wriddhiman Saha gets dismissed by Harshal Patel for 10. AB de Villiers takes a simple catch at mid-off. Wicket number 28 of the season for 'Purple Patel'. SRH - 124/6 in 17.2 overs.
Four! Slower one from Harshal Patel and Wriddhiman Saha gets a boundary towards fine leg.
Four! Jason Holder flicks Dan Chritian towards the fine leg and gets a boundary. Welcome boundary for the batting side.
6 runs came from that over bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. Sunrisers Hyderabad reach 113/5 in 16 overs.
W 1 0 1 0 W W - Last 7 balls from RCB. Sunrisers Hyderabad succumb from 84/1 to 107/5.
Wicket! Good use of DRS from Virat Kohli to review the LBW appeal against Abdul Samad who tried to slog sweep Chahal. The ball-tracking showed all three reds and the umpire changed his decision. SRH - 107/5 in 15.1 overs.
Wicket! Second wicket for Dan Christian of the over as he takes brilliant return catch while juggling and Jason Roy's knock comes to an end for 44. SRH - 107/4 in 15 overs.
Wicket! Priyam Garg (15) tries to clear Dan Christian over mid-wicket but fails to time it well. AB de Villiers takes a simple catch in the deep. SRH - 105/3 in 14.1overs
Good recovery from Chahal after getting hit for a six on the first ball as he concedes just nine runs off it. SRH 105/2 in 14 overs.
Not Out! Jason Roy (42) goes upstairs to review the caught behind appeal against him off Yuzvendra Chahal. The ultra-edge confirmed there was no contact between bat and ball. The batsman attempted a reverse sweep but failed to connect it. Lucky that he survived.
SIXX! Priyam Garg steps out and hammers Chahal over long-off for a maximum. With that shot, 100 also came for Sunrisers.
Four! Jason Roy ends Harshal's over with a boundary as Sunrisers Hyderabad reach 91/2 in 12 overs.
Wicket! Kane Williamson (31) misses the slower one from Harshal Patel and gets clean bowled. The Purple Cap holder continues his purple match in IPL 2021. Sunrisers reach 84/2 in 11.3 overs.
9 runs came from that Chahal over as SRH reach 76/1 in 10 overs. 62 runs added off 49 balls so far by Williamson and Roy.
Four! Jason Roy welcomes Chahal with a boundary in the next over after time out!
Time Out! After 9 overs, #SRH reach 67/1. Roy and Williamson have steadied the ship after the loss of first wicket early. The partnership between these two is worth 53.
Yuzvendra Chahal has been brought into the attack by Virat Kohli in the eighth over.
2,4,0,0,1,1! 8 runs came from Harshal Patel's first over. Sunrisers reach 58/1 in 7 overs.
Four! Harshal Patel gets hit towards the mid-wicket region by Jason Roy.
Four! Shahbaz bowls onto the pads of Jason Roy and the batsman pulls him for a boundary.
Four! Williamson - is looking in sublime touch tonight - he has finished that Garton over with a boundary as 17 came off it. SRH reach 43/1 after 5 overs.
Four! Another glorious drive from Williamson and he hits his third boundary of the innings!
Four!! Short-pitched delivery from Siraj and Williamson pulled the bowler for a boundary towards mid-wicket. SRH reach 23/1 after 3 overs.
Four! Glorious cover drive from Kane Williamson off Siraj and the ball raced towards the fence for a boundary.
Wicket! Garton draws the first blood as over-aggression costs Abhishek Sharma. He fails to connect it well and Glenn Maxwell pouches the mistimed shot at mid-on. Sharma departs for 13. SRH - 14/1 in 2 overs.
Dropped! Abhishek Sharma flicks Garton towards the fine leg boundary and Siraj fails to catch him in the deep.
Four, SIX!! Abhishek Sharma shows aggressive intent as he dispatches George Garton for a boundary and a maximum in the bowler's first over.
Tidy first over from Siraj as three runs came from it. SRH reach 3/0.
1st innings! Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Jason Roy and Abhishek Sharma are in the middle to open innings for SRH. Mohd Siraj starts the proceedings with the new ball for RCB.
Kane Williamson: Exciting oppurtunity for us. I think as an environment, we would try to evolve. There is still some focus. There is a lot of enthusiasm thanks to the youth in the team. We are going with the same side from the last match.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Umran Malik.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Srikar Bharat, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Virat Kohli: We are gonna bowl first. We have seen the wicket eases out in the second half. We had a bit of a jolt at the start of this leg. Against Chennai, we could have made a game out of it. We were 15-20 short. Every team wants to qualify with a few games to spare. Having qualified, we would want to back ourselves to deliver when under pressure. Same side for us.
Pitch Report: The overhead conditions are superb - this is the driest pitch we have had so far, there are some cracks developing, we have had hot weather and dry winds, so this might help cutters and spinners a bit more. Variations are the key, you'll get more grip off the surface.
Toss Update: RCB captain Virat Kohli wins toss and elects to chase against SRH.
Virat Kohli is getting ready for the match as RCB look to finish it with a win.
The stage is set in Abu Dhabi!
Yuzvendra Chahal has picked up the most number of wickets as a spinner against SRH in IPL history.
When Kohli-ABD show helped RCB win!
Head-to-head! RCB vs SRH!
Hello & welcome to mykhel's live coverage of match no. 52 of the ongoing IPL 2021 season. In tonight's match, Virat Kohli's RCB will take on the Kane Williamson' SRH at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Stay tuned as we bring you the toss, pitch, playing XIs and match updates. Match starts at 7:30pm IST.
