IPL 2021: RCB vs SRH, Match 52 Highlights: Williamson, bowlers help Sunrisers edge RCB in a last-over thriller

SRH captain Kane Williamson led by example as he scored valuable 31 runs and dismissed the dangerous Glenn Maxwell with a direct hit to tilt the game in his team's favour. Maxwell (40) was looking in the mood to finish the game for his side but it was his dismissal in unlucky fashion at the wrong time which put some extra pressure on the batting side as they faltered against a quality bowling effort.

Devdutt Padikkal (41) and Maxwell (40) did the bulk of the scoring but RCB kept losing wickets and faltered in the end. Defending 18 off the last two overs, Jason Holder bowled a superb over, giving away just five runs for one wicket.

Bhuvneshwar bowled the final over to defend 13 runs and started well. However, on the fourth ball of the over, AB de Villiers smashed a six but it was one of those rarest of rare occasions when the South Africa batting legend couldn't take the team home. De Villiers could not pull off a six on the last ball as his team's suffered an upset.

Earlier in the day, opener Jason Roy top-scored with a 38-ball 44 but RCB produced a disciplined bowling display to restrict Sunrisers to 141 for seven after putting the former to bat first.

Roy shared a 58-ball 70 run stand with skipper Kane Williamson (31) to set the platform but SRH lost three quick wickets for two runs in seven balls to eventually end up with a below-par score.

Harshal Patel (3/33) emerged as the most successful bowler after RCB skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl. Daniel Christian (2/14) took two wickets, while the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal (1/27) and Shahbaz Ahmed (0/21) kept things in check, while George Garton conceded 29 runs in two overs for his one wicket.

Williamson started off with a good-looking cover drive and then pulled one from Siraj for another boundary through square leg. The New Zealand skipper was all elegance as he played two sweetly-timed shots for two more hits to the fence off Garton Left-arm spinner Shahbaz attacked the stumps but when he erred Roy was quick to pull him through square leg.

After the end of Powerplay, SRH were 50 for 1. The spin duo of Shahbaz and Chahal bowled in tandem, not allowing the batsmen to free their arms. While Roy lived dangerously, Williamson's stumps were knocked off by Patel with a cutter when he tried to create room for himself as SRH slipped to 84 for 2 in 12th over.

Priyam Garg smashed a six off Chahal before being caught by AB de Villiers off Christian in the next over. Five balls later, Christian pulled a sensational catch off his own bowling to remove the well-set Roy.

Chahal trapped Abdul Samad in front of the wicket in the first ball of the next over as SRH slumped to 107 for 5 in 15.1 overs. Wriddhiman Saha was next done in by a slower delivery by Patel. Rashid Khan (7 not out) and Jason Holder (16) tried to accelerate before the latter fell in the last ball.

Here's how the match between RCB and SRH panned out: