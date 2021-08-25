Cricket
IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore sign England fast bowler George Garton

By
George Garton
George Garton

Bengaluru, August 25: The Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday (August 25) announced the signing of their fourth replacement player ahead of IPL 2021 second phase. The RCB has signed England fast bowler George Garton.

Garton has been signed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of IPL 2021 as a replacement for Australia pacer Kane Richardson.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore has signed English fast bowler George Garton as a replacement for Australian bowler Kane Richardson for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021)," the Royal Challengers said in a media release.

The left-arm quick Garton has featured in 38 T20s and has taken 44 wickets with a bowling average of 20.06.

As a batsman, Garton has a batting average of 20.77 in T20s, with a strike rate of 124.66. This will be George Garton's debut season in the IPL. With the signing of Garton, the RCB team has closed its fourth replacement player signing.


Story first published: Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 18:59 [IST]
