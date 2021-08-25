IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore sign England fast bowler George Garton

Garton has been signed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of IPL 2021 as a replacement for Australia pacer Kane Richardson.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore has signed English fast bowler George Garton as a replacement for Australian bowler Kane Richardson for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021)," the Royal Challengers said in a media release.

The left-arm quick Garton has featured in 38 T20s and has taken 44 wickets with a bowling average of 20.06.

As a batsman, Garton has a batting average of 20.77 in T20s, with a strike rate of 124.66. This will be George Garton's debut season in the IPL. With the signing of Garton, the RCB team has closed its fourth replacement player signing.