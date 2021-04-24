Cricket
IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: Dream11 Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11

By

Mumbai, April 24: Chennai Super Kings will take on table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next IPL 2021 match here at the Wankhede Stadium in the first doubleheader on Sunday (April 25).

While Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to taste a defeat in their campaign in this edition, MS Dhoni-led Super Kings are also coming from three consecutive wins.

It will be an interesting contest on Sunday - which will be a day game - for a team's unbeaten streak is going to come to an end in the cash-rich league.

Here are the Dream11 Predictions for Match #19 of the IPL:

Team News: CSK

CSK will have a golden opportunity to once again climb at the top of the points table with a win over in-form RCB but it isn't going to be easy for the Yellow Brigade as Kohli & his spirited band is going from strength to strength in the tournament.

Super Kings have 6 points and a win will take them to 8, joint highest with RCB but a win and a better run-rate will ensure the Dhoni-led side climb at the top.

The Super Kings seem a better-balanced outfit than last year, with a slight rejig of the squad and 11 and under MS Dhoni they could be serious contenders. However, the match against KKR in which Andre Russell and Pat Cummins gave them a scare in the mammoth run chase would keep them on the tenterhooks against an in-form RCB batting attack.

The performance of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis in the previous game would have relieved the captain, as well as the coach. Against a star-studded RCB side, CSK would be looking for a better show with the bat.

Team News: RCB

For RCB skipper Kohli, opener Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell are in red-hot form and they would be aiming to give CSK bowlers a run for their money at batting-friendly Wankhede track.

The Royal Challengers won their previous game by 10 wickets when they chased down 181 against Punjab Kings without breaking much sweat. Padikkal slammed a sensational ton in the previous game and showed the world that he's a star in the making.

Captain Kohli, on the other hand, played a second fiddle to the youngster and still smashed a superb half-century in the big run chase. The biggest positive for RCB this season is the brilliant form of their bowlers. Their pace battery has been breathing fire and trio of Mohammed Siraj, Kyle Jamieson and Harshal Patel has performed well. Their spin department has performed well in all the games which has been key to their spectacular show in the tournament.

Playing 11:

CSK: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi.

RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Shahbaz Ahmed, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Dream11 Top picks of the match:

Batsmen: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina

Wicketkeeper: AB de Villiers

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kyle Jamieson, Yuzvendra Chahal

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali

Story first published: Saturday, April 24, 2021, 9:00 [IST]
