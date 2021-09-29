IPL 2021: RR vs RCB Stats and Records Preview: Sanju Samson, AB de Villiers eye big milestones

The RCB now have 12 points from 10 matches, and a win will take to 14 and that much nearer to the knockouts.

On the other hand, the Royals under Sanju Samson is languishing with 8 points from 10 matches, and a defeat on this night will make their intended journey to play-off that much more tough.

But irrespective of such calculations, the game is a golden chance for some players to achieve certain milestones. Here MyKhel is looking at some of those imminent records.

1. RR vs RCB head-to-head record

The Royal Challengers and Royals have met each other on 24 times in the IPL so far, the Kohli-led team emerged winners 11 times and 10 matches were won by Rajasthan. Rest of the three games were abandoned.

2. RR vs RCB result of previous game

In the first phase of the IPL 2021, the RCB had scored a fluent 10-wicket win over the Royals.

3. RR vs RCB: Results in the last 5 matches

RCB won by 10 wickets

RCB won by 7 wickets

RCB won by 8 wickets

No Result

RR won by 7 wickets

4. RCB vs RR: Approaching milestones

1. RR captain Sanju Samson needs 21 runs to become most run scorer in IPL 2021. Sanju Samson has scored 433 runs. DC's Shikhar Dhawan is the current holder with 454 runs.

2. Sanju Samson needs 9 runs to surpass his tally of most runs in an IPL season.

3. Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers needs 18 more runs to complete 7000 overall T20 runs.

4. Samson vs Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal of RCB has dismissed Sanju Samson five times in the IPL.

5. David Miller of Rajasthan needs 41 runs to complete 2000 runs in IPL

6. Shreyas Gopal of Rajasthan needs 2 wickets to complete 50 wickets in IPL.

7. Mohammed Siraj of Bangalore needs 4 wickets to complete 50 wickets in IPL.

8. AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers needs 3 sixes to become the second player after Chris Gayle to smash 250 sixes in the IPL.