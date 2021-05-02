IPL 2021, RR vs SRH: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

Buttler's scintillating knock of 124 off 64 balls and captain Sanju Samson's 48, powered Royals to a mammoth 220/3 in 20 overs. Buttler - whose bat had been mostly silent in the tournament so far - played one of his finest knocks in the shortest format. The explosive right-handed batsman pummelled 11 fours and eight sixes in his knock.

Along with Samson, he strung a record partnership of 150 runs for the second wicket and the duo played some exquisite shots during their stay into the middle. Buttler, initially, batted with caution as he notched up his fifty off 39 deliveries. But the swashbuckler unleashed his beast mode later on and took every bowler on remand and scored at his will. It was Buttler's incredible hittings that helped the Royals post their highest total of the season.

IPL 2021, RR vs SRH Match Report: Centurion Buttler powers Royals to 55-run victory over Sunrisers

In response, Sunrisers - who are now being led by Kane Williamson - had a solid start as the new opening duo of Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey had a fifty-partnership in the powerplay. But both Pandey (31) and Bairstow (30) departed soon after the powerplay and the Royals didn't let the advantage slip away from thereon.

The Rajasthan bowlers kept picking up wickets at regular intervals as none of the Hyderabad batsmen could not offer any resistance in the big run chase. Eventually, they could only muster 165/8 in 20 overs and ended up losing the game by 55 runs.

Mustafizur Rahman (3/20) and Chris Morris (3/29) were the pick of the bowlers for Rajasthan as they grabbed two points in their kitty.

After losing the match, SRH skipper Williamson said, "A tough day. A very competitive total from RR. It was Jos' day and he was outstanding. With the bat, you do need to get a few things to go your way and when you're losing wickets it makes it all the harder to chase 220. We have had a lot of challenges over the last three weeks, but we need to make small adjustments and put in improved performances. Jos and Sanju were key, so we wanted Rashid to bowl as many deliveries as possible against them. It is a bit of character building for us, so we just need to swallow it and move ahead. This game can change quickly and it is a game of fine lines. We just need to be clear of what we want to do each day."

Here are highlights of RR vs SRH 2021 post-match presentation:

Man of the match: Jos Buttler (RR)

Vivo perfect catch: Anuj Rawat (RR) - Catch to dismiss Abdul Samad

Safari Super Striker: Jos Buttler (RR) - 124 off 64

Dream11 Game Changer: Jos Buttler (RR)

Unacademy Sixes Award: Jos Buttler (RR) - 8 sixes

CRED Power player: Manish Pandey (SRH) - 31 off 19 in the powerplay

UPSTOX Most Valuable Asset: Jos Buttler (RR)