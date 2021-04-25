IPL 2021: SRH vs DC, Match 20 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals face off in Chennai

On a tough Chepauk track, the Capitals and Sunrisers will play the second match of the double header, after Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore fight it out in the first game of the day.

The Chennai pitch has been criticised with batsmen struggling to score on the pitch, and Pant and Warner would hope for a decent surface for their batters to get going.

Delhi, began their Chennai leg on a dominating note after defeating defending champions Mumbai Indians in a low-scoring affair in their previous game. In the four matches played so far this season, the Capitals have won three and lost one.

On the other hand, the Sunrisers, who have played all their matches on the Chennai pitch so far finally notched up their first game of the season in the previous match, after losing three on the trot.

While Delhi will bank heavily on the in-form Shikhar Dhawan, Sunrisers finally look to have found some balance with Kane Williamson back in the mix.

But with T Natarajan ruled out for the rest of the season, Sunrisers will have their task cut out against the formidable Capitals.

Here mykhel brings you the live updates of the SRH vs DC IPL match.

